B Corp: B Lab Europe responds to surging certification demand

B Lab Europe, the non-profit body that manages the process of certifying businesses that change their remit to qualify as B Corps, has announced a new partnership with consultancy Seismic to provide it with capacity to support and process the growing number of B Corp Certification applications.

B Lab Europe said the group is currently experiencing the highest demand in the organisation's history from businesses looking to certify as B Corps, leading to increased wait times for companies wanting to carry the official B Corp label.

The non-profit body announced in November last year that it had processed more than 1,000 applications and grew by 63 per cent in 2022, bringing the total number of global B Corps to 6,000.

Seismic was chosen as the group's new strategic partner due to its "extensive" experience advising organisations on the B Corp approach to impact management, B Lab said. Seismic already has over 11 'B Leaders' - experts trained by B Lab to lead people through the B Corp certification - on its team as well as analysts based across Europe.

Through the new partnership, Seismic analysts will review the data which has been submitted for certification under the B Impact Assessment (BIA) process and determine whether applying businesses meet high standards required to certify, B Lab explained.

"The value of B Corp lies in its rigour," said Joey van den Brink, head of certification at B Lab Europe. "Businesses have to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, so to ensure this is verified we require a thorough evaluation of the businesses that submit their assessment and the claims they make about their social and environmental performance."

"We need to balance this rigour with the unprecedented demand for certification and the need to accelerate business' transition to a more equitable, inclusive and regenerative economy. As we continuously evolve our standards and tools globally, this new partnership is key to providing solutions that improve our processes."

Seismic's chief executive and co-founder Paul Lewis also welcomed the news of the partnership. "As a proud B Corp, we know first-hand the joy of receiving that email confirming certification - so we are humbled to be asked by B Lab to provide additional capacity so more businesses have the opportunity to be recognised," he said.

The B Corp community has grown rapidly in recent years as growing numbers of businesses have sought to highlight their commitment to providing environmental and social benefits alongside their pursuit of profits.

To qualify as B Corps businesses have to formally change their governance structure to ensure they are accountable to all their stakeholders, not just shareholders. They also have to develop a strategy designed to enhance their positive environmental and social impact and commit to transparently reporting on progress, with their certification then requiring renewal every three years.