Global NGOs join forces to accelerate campaignt to end plastic pollution

Global efforts to end plastic pollution took a step forward this week with the formation of a new knowledge exchange network from some of the world's leading NGOs, which is designed to ramp up calls for a new treaty to tackle plastic waste.

The World Economic Forum's Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Plastics Initiative, and waste charity WRAP said they would work together in support of their common vision to deliver a circular economy for plastics.

The move is designed to support international negotiations to deliver a new Plastics Treaty, which started last November and aim to result in a new accord to crack down on plastic waste mid 2025.

Once the treaty is adopted, public and private stakeholders across the world will need to assess their plastic use and design pathways for tackling plastic pollution, the organisations said.

"These three organisations are leading global efforts to create plastics systems that work, and which eliminate plastics pollution," said Andrew Morlet, chief executive officer, Ellen MacArthur Foundation said. "As policymakers work towards designing a global treaty to bring plastics into the circular economy, collaboration of like-minded stakeholders is more important than ever. The creation of this new platform allows further exchange of best practices at a local level and the demonstration of real change on the ground, which can be critical to support an ambitious Treaty development."

Richard Swannell, interim chief executive at WRAP, said that the new knowledge exchange initiative aims to initially help more than 20 countries develop more effective plastic pollution policies. "We know that nations often face the same challenges, so by sharing learnings we can accelerate progress and strengthen the ambitions of the global treaty with real action on the ground, in a significant and growing network of countries," he added.

The new knowledge exchange network will bring together individual Plastics Pacts and National Plastic Action Partnerships (NPAP) to share information and best practices on how to end plastic pollution.

Key stakeholders across sectors will be brought together to implement solutions towards a circular economy for plastics which will be tailored to different geographies. The organisations said that each initiative will convene businesses, government institutions and civil society, NGOs and citizens to build a shared vision to end plastics pollution.

It will also look to boost innovation and enable financing solutions to scale plastics action and transform behaviours to promote new consumption and production models.

The organisations added that the network would also look to promote solutions, including eliminating unnecessary and problematic plastic packaging, moving from single-use to reuse plastics and ensuring that all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable.

The announcement follows news last weekend that the UK government plans to ban a raft of single use plastic products from this autumn, including plastic plates, trays, bowls, and cutlery.