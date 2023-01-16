'Building trust': Climeworks celebrates carbon removal certification milestone

Negative emissions technology pioneer Climeworks has chalked up another major milestone for the nascent industry, last week confirming it has provided third-party certified carbon dioxide removal (CDR) services to its first corporate customers.

The company announced that global certification specialist DNV had independently validated the methodology for calculating carbon dioxide removals at Climeworks Orca carbon capture in Iceland, which was developed by Climeworks and its mineralisation partner Carbfix.

The pioneering Orca plant removes carbon directly from the air and sequesters it underground to mineralise into rock. DNV validated the plant's methodology and found that measurement of captured carbon is accurate. It also provide assurance that captured carbon attributed to customers cannot be double-counted.

The milestone means customers including Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe can now purchase carbon removal certificates from Climeworks that have been independently validated.

Climeworks said the certification would help to further boost confidence in the emerging market. "There is no doubt that high-integrity standards will be catalytic - and ultimately enforced - to build and operate the market successfully on gigaton scale," the company said in a statement "Delivering third-party certified Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) services is... an important achievement for the DAC industry more broadly: DAC needs to scale drastically over the coming decades, and industry-wide standards are needed to build the trust that is required for this to happen."

The news comes as the European Parliament continues to work on its own directives for carbon capture certification, which could see it use "experimental" precedents as models for how to validate promised carbon removals.

Christoph Gebald, co-CEO and co-founder of Climeworks, said the certification marked a major step forward for the company. "On Climeworks' journey to gigaton scale, providing our first corporate customers with CDR services is an exciting milestone we're proud to reach with the rigorous validation of a certifying 3rd party," he said. "It demonstrates we want to do the right things but also do them the right way. Scaling our operations fast is only one part of the Climeworks mission. The other part is that this scale-up follows high standards, guaranteeing our customers they can trust our CDR to be of highest quality, meaning additional, highly durable, and safe."

Industry insiders hope the emergence of standards and certification can assuage concerns among some environmental groups that emerging negative emissions technologies will struggle to deliver promised carbon removals and could distract from the need to cut emissions at source.

In related news, corporate climate software specialist Watershed last week announced a new partnership with the Frontier coalition of technology firms that is looking to accelerate the expansion of the carbon removal market.

Launched last year, Frontier was founded by tech giants Stripe, Alphabet, Shopify, Meta, and McKinsey Sustainability with a promise to invest over $900m in a range of carbon removal projects.

The new partnership with Watershed aims to allow a wider range of firms to invest in carbon removal projects, with Boom Supersonic, Canva, SKIMS, and Zendesk the first customers to sign up to the initiative.

"Our unprecedented partnership with Frontier means that companies of all sizes will be able to meaningfully buy into the most promising permanent carbon removal pathways - paving the way for a thriving sector whose success is critical to hitting climate goals," said Watershed CEO and co-founder Christian Anderson. "This is the next phase in Watershed's mission to help companies across sectors, geographies, and scales uplevel their climate ambition. We're excited to lead the way alongside Frontier and our customers to spearhead the future of carbon removal technology."

The company said that by offering different levels of "commitment sizes" at different price points, it is now possible for smaller companies to support the development of carbon removal projects through Watershed's platform.

"Watershed's partnership with Frontier enables a fast-growing network of companies in the Watershed Marketplace to support the nascent carbon removal ecosystem," said Nan Ransohoff, head of Frontier. "We hope this makes it much easier for any company, regardless of size or sector, to make high-quality permanent carbon removal part of its corporate climate program, alongside emissions reduction."