Plans for two Scottish Green Freeports receive green light

The UK and Scottish governments have today jointly announced plans to deliver two Green Freeports in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth and the Firth of Forth, which are set to provide a major boost to Scotland's renewable energy industry.

Backed by up to £52m in UK government funding, the new sites are expected to bring forward an estimated £10.8bn of private and public investment and create over 75,000 new, high-skilled jobs, many of which will be focused on serving the Scottish offshore wind sector.

"Working together delivers results - and I am absolutely delighted that the First Minister and I can announce the delivery of our shared ambition for people in Scotland today with not one but two excellent Green Freeport areas," said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "In extending the benefits of freeports to Scotland, we are unleashing the potential of the Firth of Forth and Inverness and Cromarty Firth - backing the delivery of thousands of high-quality green jobs for future generations, as we continue to make gains on our commitments to transition to net zero."

The new freeport status is expected to be finalised later this year, with the two sites joining eight freeports in England, as well as a further five ports that have been granted government approval.

Freeports remain controversial in some quarters, with critics arguing that the promise of tax reliefs, streamlined customs procedures, and relaxed planning processes could erode the UK's tax base and allow a development free for all.

But the government maintains the approach can help catalyse economic growth and bolster the UK's competitiveness in emerging industries. The new Scottish freeports are also the first sites to have a specific focus on the net zero transition, and Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney insisted the projects had provided assurances they would not result in a dilution of environmental and working standards.

"Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and Forth Green Freeport will support businesses to create high-quality, well-paid new jobs, promote growth and regeneration, and make a significant contribution to achieving our net zero ambitions," he said. "A rigorous joint selection process has been followed. The successful applicants showed a strong determination to embed fair work practices, including payment of the Real Living Wage, and to enshrine net zero initiatives in their work."

Each of the two ports will now be granted up to £26m in funding over the next few years, primarily to address infrastructure gaps which are currently holding back investment.

The Forth Green Freeport said it aims to drive a transition to net zero by 2045 through attracting up to £6bn worth of investment and creating 50,000 jobs, generating £4.2bn in additional Gross Value Added in the first five years. The Green Freeport will have a focus on renewables manufacturing, alternative fuels, carbon capture utilisation and storage and shipbuilding, as well as the development of a new creative hub. The site includes the ports at Grangemouth, Rosyth and Leith, Edinburgh Airport, and a site at Burntisland.

Meanwhile, the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport is aiming to create 25,000 jobs and generate £4.8bn in investment for the area, with a focus on floating offshore wind, nuclear, and hydrogen technologies that will drive a transition to net zero by 2045. An expansion of the Inverness Campus and Powerhouse is also planned, along with proposals to deliver innovation and skills support. The site includes the Ports of Inverness, Cromarty Firth and Nigg and Inverness Airport.

Brian McFarlane, industry co-chair of the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council, hailed the news as a major boost for Scotland's upcoming wave of new offshore wind projects.

"It is great that Cromarty Firth and Firth of Forth have secured Greenport status, as both are set to be leading locations for the build out of offshore wind in Scotland," he said. "The average Scottish supply chain spend from the proposed 20 ScotWind projects is estimated at £1.4bn per project built, and a significant proportion of this will need to flow through ports and the businesses clustered around them."

However, he added that investment would also be required in other ports in the region. "The world-leading offshore wind pipeline we have in Scotland will require the involvement and support of multiple Scottish ports," he said. "That means it's vital that we find routes to involve and support all the different ports who can support manufacturing, assembly, and the long-term operation activities required by offshore wind."

Emma Harric, head of energy transition and supply chain, at trade body Scottish Renewables, said: "Scotland's ports are national assets which are essential for the expansion of the country's renewable energy industry, and particularly offshore wind power. We are pleased to hear that the two Green Freeports announced today by the Scottish and UK Governments will have green energy as a focus… Both Green Freeports will help Scotland compete on the international stage as offshore wind develops to become the mainstay of electricity generation in the UK and we look forward to working with all partners to maximise the economic benefits which will be delivered."