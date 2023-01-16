National Grid boosts back up power with hydrogen generator trial

Grid operator National Grid ESO has announced that it has successfully completed a 10-week pilot project to test a hydrogen-powered backup generator at its Deeside Centre for Innovation (DCI), which could potentially be used to replace diesel models across the UK's power network.

National Grid said it tested a GeoPura 250kW hydrogen power unit (HPU) which was stored inside a shipping container on site and used to power the low-voltage equipment needed for its testing projects and site operations.

National Grid said the purpose of the trial was to test the capabilities and feasibility of HPUs as direct replacements for backup diesel generators, which are currently used across more than 250 of its sites.

Currently, diesel generators are used alongside batteries to provide backup power to substations for key activities such as cooling fans, pumps, and lighting.

National Grid said that while these backup generators are rarely activated and have less than a one per cent chance of being used each year, on the rare occasion that backup power is required, switching the diesel to a low carbon alternative has the potential to reduce carbon intensity by 90 per cent, and save more than 500,000 kg of carbon emissions.

The HPU used at Deeside was found to have power capabilities of up to 100kW in continuous power mode and up to 250 kW for 45 minutes. It also used 100 per cent green hydrogen for the duration of the trial, National Grid said.

"The HPU powered our test facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we will now consider the findings, which we hope will help accelerate the transition to a flexible and low carbon future," said Sean Coleman, manager for Deeside Centre for Innovation.

The project is the latest in a string of initiatives to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen generators as a replacement for incumbent diesel technologies, with the broadcast, construction, and live music industry all exploring how the hydrogen fuel cells can help cut their emissions.