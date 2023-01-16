Solar car parks could save firms £1,000 per space

Companies with car parks looking to cut costs following the news the government is to slash its energy support scheme for businesses could save thousands of pounds on their energy bills by installing solar car parks.

That was the message last week from solar car park operator 3ti, after the company published new calculations showing how firms that have installed solar canopies are saving around £1,000 per parking space per year on their electricity bills.

Solar car parks are typically deployed using power purchase agreements (PPA), with the company that installs and operates the solar canopies selling the power to the car park owner through a long term contract that provides them with a reliable supply of renewable power at a set price.

3ti explained then when it installs a solar car park, the customer retains ownership and continues to use the car park as normal by parking under the cover of the solar panels. 3ti then finances the solar infrastructure and sells the renewable energy back to the customer through a multi-year PPA.

The company said it had now installed around 10MW of solar PV across 2,500 parking spaces in the UK.

Tim Evans, founder and chief executive at 3ti, said that rising energy prices had further boosted the returns companies can generate through onsite renewables projects.

"We're facing a perfect storm of rising energy prices, supply uncertainty, and a need for accelerated roll-out of EV charging infrastructure," he said. "Solar car parks tackle all these issues simultaneously. The removal of the energy unit price cap at the end of March could prove disastrous for small- and medium-sized companies, and for many, it may be terminal. Cutting energy costs by generating electricity from the car park next to the factory could be a lifeline for them."

He added that with corporate energy prices at "unsustainable" levels, a carpark of 250 spaces could save a firm up to £250,000 a year on energy costs.

Evans added that 3ti manages the entire project from start to finish, including planning applications and connection to the grid as well as on-going maintenance.

"Solar car parks are a striking, visible commitment to decarbonisation and help customers work towards net-zero targets," he said. "Finally, with the addition of EV charge points, they can help roll out crucial, convenient and affordable destination charging infrastructure ahead of the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles."