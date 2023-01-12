Deloitte debuts service to help businesses connect with critical climate tech

Deloitte has launched a new online service to help its corporate clients search the market for climate technologies that can support their net zero ambitions, in a move designed to accelerate investment in critical, innovative green solutions.

The professional service giant said the new platform - dubbed GreenSpace Tech by Deloitte - would help corporates address their own climate change risks, while at the same time creating new opportunities for collaborations between businesses and clean tech innovators.

Deloitte said that while technology is set to be an "essential enabler of the net zero transition", many of the technologies required to achieve decarbonisation goals are still in their prototype phase within start-ups, universities, and research hubs. As such, it argued that the GreenSpace Tech platform would help connect companies with the emerging technologies that will need to be deployed at scale if global climate goals are to be met.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for the business community to lead as we chart a responsible path to a decarbonised economy," said Deloitte Global's CEO Joe Ucuzoglu. "Deloitte is committed to being at the forefront of emerging climate technology to help advance this societal imperative and accelerate organisations' progress toward decarbonisation."

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that global energy investments will need to rise to $55tr by 2030 and remain at this level until 2050 in order to fully develop the technologies needed for delivering a global net zero economy. It also found that almost half of the emissions reductions needed to achieve net zero by 2050 will come from technologies which have not yet been fully developed.

However, financing, developing, and deploying clean technologies at scale remains a major challenge for innovators, an issue which GreenSpace Tech global leader, Andrea Culligan, said she hoped the new platform would help to address.

"Whether an organisation is looking to address electrification, sustainable aviation fuel, carbon capture, sustainable agriculture or any number of other sustainability challenges, GreenSpace Tech is changing the game - it is uniquely positioned to develop new ecosystems and connect clients with the knowledge and solutions they need to achieve their sustainability goals quickly and effectively," she said.

"I've also witnessed first-hand how difficult it can be for startups to scale their technologies within large enterprises. GreenSpace Tech has a clear role - allowing organisations to pinpoint the top climate technologies globally and work with innovators and organisations alike to deploy them at scale - thereby enabling businesses to fast track their decarbonization agenda, by selecting and investing in the right technologies to drive and scale impact."