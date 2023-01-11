Danone facing court threat in France over 'inadequate' plans to tackle plastic use

Danone has been threatened with court action in France over its plastic packaging footprint by an NGO coalition led by ClientEarth, which claims the global food products giant "has never adopted adequate measures to address the harm related to its use of plastics".

Alongside French environmental groups Surfrider Foundation Europe and Zero Waste France, ClientEarth claims Danone - the firm behind leading brands such as Evian, Activia, and Volvic - is failing to comply with French environmental, health, and human rights laws.

Having first issued a legal threat to Danone in September in a letter setting out its concerns over the firm's plastic use, a court case has now been filed in the Paris Tribunal Judiciare, with an initial hearing expected in the coming months.

Danone said it strongly refutes the allegations.

In 2021 the France-based company saw its year-on-year plastic use grow to more than 750,000 tonnes, largely to package its range of food and drinks products that are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. The increase in plastic package led to the company being ranked among the world's 10 biggest plastic producers.

As such, the NGO's allege Danone's plan to tackle its plastic use is inadequate, as it is overly reliant on boosting the recyclability of its products and packaging, rather than reducing the amount of plastic it uses in the first place - claims that the company fiercely denies.

The NGOs argue Danone is in breach of a 'Duty of Vigilance' law in France, which requires companies with more than 5,000 employees in the country - or 10,000 staff in France and their foreign subsidiaries - to publish an annual 'vigilance plan' identifying environmental and social risks stemming from their activities and supply chains worldwide.

These plans must include mitigation and prevention measures that are in line with the severity of these risks, as well as regular reports on the implementation of these measures. As such, ClientEarth is arguing the law should oblige firms to take action on plastic pollution.

The NGOs claim Danone's 'vigilance plan' "remains completely silent on plastics", and calls on the firm to map and assess the social and environmental of its entire plastic value chain, and then follow this up with a "deplasticification plan" with clear, quantified targets to reduce its plastic use.

"Danone is trudging ahead without a serious plan to deal with plastics, despite clear concern from climate and health experts and consumers, and a legal obligation to face up to the issue," said ClientEarth plastics lawyer Rosa Pritchard.

"It continues to rely on single-use plastic packaging in the hopes that recycling will miraculously deal with the flood of plastics it puts on the market," she added. "But recycling is a limited solution as only nine per cent of plastics ever made have been recycled. It's unrealistic for food giants like Danone to pretend recycling is the silver bullet."

Global plastic waste production almost doubled between 2000 and 2019, and at current rates is on course to triple by 2060, according to the OECD, with huge ramifications for human and environmental health, as well as the planet's climate given the material is a product of fossil fuels.

Companies are also facing increasing public, political, regulatory, and legal pressure to curb their plastic use. ClientEarth said plastic litigation was "on the rise, and won't be changing until companies stop kicking the can down the road and address the plastics crisis once and for all".

However, Danone said in a statement that it was "very surprised" by ClientEarth's accusations, "which we strongly refute".

The firm claimed it had "long been recognised as a pioneer in environmental risk management" and that it was "fully committed and determined to act responsibly", adding that it had reduced its plastic use by 12 per cent worldwide between 2018 and 2021.

"We are implementing a comprehensive framework of actions aimed at reducing the use of plastic, developing reuse, strengthening collection and recycling schemes, and developing alternative materials," Danone said.

However, the firm also called for wider policy and industry action in order to tackle the global challenge, citing multilateral efforts through the UN to broker an international treaty to stamp out plastic pollution worldwide.

"Putting an end to plastic pollution cannot come from one single company and requires the mobilisation of all players, public and industrial, while respecting the imperatives of food safety," it argued. "This is why we support the adoption, under the aegis of the United Nations, of a legally binding international treaty."