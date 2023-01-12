Report: 'Unfit' aviation tax regime means government will not meet Jet Zero pledges

clock • 2 min read
Report: 'Unfit' aviation tax regime means government will not meet Jet Zero pledges

New report from Green Alliance warns emissions targets will not be met unless low-tax flying is tackled

The government needs to review the tax status of flights if it wants to avoid "spiralling" aviation emissions this decade, a new report from environment think thank Green Alliance has warned.

In July last year, former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps pledged to deliver "guilt-free" flying when the government unveiled its Jet Zero strategy detailing how the aviation industry could deliver net zero emissions by 2050. 

However, a new report from Green Alliance titled Reforming transport taxes: the case for change has warned that the government's reliance on emerging technologies to meet emissions goals for the aviation industry will fail to deliver emissions savings in the near term and as such additional measures are required to curb emissions from the sector.

The report argues that the failure of the UK tax system to reflect the climate impact of different modes of transport means it is not fit for purpose and accuses Ministers of missing an opportunity to drive consumer behaviour change in favour of cleaner transport options.

"It's difficult to imagine guilt free flying in the next couple of decades without a fairer tax system," said Stuart Dossett, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance. "Despite the huge climate impact and the fact that the richest 10 per cent of people take most of the flights, flying remains largely untaxed. The government needs to start having a conversation about how to ensure we tax different types of transport fairly." 

Despite producing eight per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, figures from the New Economics Foundation suggest the aviation industry effectively receives a £7bn tax break annually through its exemption from VAT and fuel duty.

The report also highlights how the government is set to allow a 74 per cent increase in passenger numbers by 2050, which rests on the untested premise that the development of zero emission aircraft and sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) will make such an expansion compatible with national and international climate goals.

As such, Green Alliance argued that ensuring that flying is taxed fairly is "crucial" to reducing emissions in the short term, as well as encouraging the switch the more sustainable modes of transport, such as train travel, and providing airlines with a further incentive to accelerate the development of cleaner technologies and fuels.

The report also suggests that the government should commission an independent taskforce to evaluate a wider range of options for tackling aviation emissions beyond the current focus on emerging technologies and consider how different approaches might be implemented.

Oxford University and BMW join forces to rev up sustainable development efforts

'Out-of-control financial collapse': Fossil fuel market crash could cost UK £674bn

