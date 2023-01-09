'Climate targets need to be taken as seriously as financial targets': Firms advised on how to overcome barriers to net zero

Companies across the globe looking to accelerate decarbonisation efforts in pursuit of net zero goals must maintain long-term focus, increase executive accountability, and collaborate with their supply chains to reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

That is the headline conclusion from sustainability and engineering consultancy giant Engie Impact's latest 2023 Net Zero Report, entitled Six Actions to Accelerate Decarbonisation, which aims to provide firms with advice on how to overcome some of the main challenges hampering corporate net zero strategies.

The study was conducted by surveying more than 500 senior executives from some of the world's largest companies, many of which employ more than 10,000 people.

The survey found that nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said they have now made some form of public commitment adopted a target to cut carbon emissions within their organisation. But while this rising percentage represents progress on previous years, only 12 per cent rate their sustainability efforts as 'extremely successful', and 75 per cent say they have already achieved the 'quick wins' in their decarbonisation plan.

As such, the report suggests that delivering on corporate cloimate goals will require "more investment, strong leadership and sustained effort and commitment".

"Our research reveals signs of progress from corporations around the world, but the process must accelerate, and we've learned there are challenges along the way that many leaders don't anticipate at the beginning of this journey," said Mathias Lelievre, CEO at Engie Impact. "Our report identifies the most common barriers to overcome and strategic actions to clear those roadblocks and accelerate decarbonisation."

While the report acknowledged there is "no single correct approach to building decarbonisation capabilities", the survey found that organisations which had worked with empowering local or functional decision makers to drive emission reduction efforts had helped them to deliver maximum return on their decarbonisation investments.

The report also found that there is a misalignment between the expectations of senior executives and those responsible for implementing decarbonisation initiatives, which it warned could "derail future progress". However, organisations which had realigned their executive vision to be more in line with their operations were found to have had more success in meeting climate goals.

Other areas in which executives could improve included making sure that they are using innovative financing models to deliver sustainability projects, adopting internal carbon pricing mechanisms, and investing in improved carbon data. The report also advises that large corporates should share incentives with their supply chain organisations and make sure they are held accountable for the success of their organisation's decarbonisation strategies.

Ultimately, the report argues that emissions targets should be treated as seriously as financial targets by executives across the business.