Zenobē teams up with bus manufacturer Marcopolo to drive electric fleet rollout

clock • 2 min read
Zenobē will bring its expertise in fleet electrification and smart charging software to the bus manufacturer and its international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners

Electric vehicle (EV) fleet and battery storage specialist Zenobē has announced a new partnership with global bus manufacturer Marcopolo in a move which the companies said will serve to "drive the growth of electric passenger transport around the world".

Marcopolo is the world's third largest bus manufacturer with buses operating in over 100 countries. Earlier this year it launched the company's first 100 per cent electric bus model, dubbed Attivi, and at the same time announced a commitment to develop strategic partnerships to accelerate the decarbonisation of passenger transport.

The new partnership with Zenobē is set to initially run over the next 12 months and includes joint development and feasibility studies in Australia, the US, and other markets, the companies said.

The joint venture will link Zenobē with Marcopolo's international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners, which the companies said would help grow its presence in these markets.

Zenobē's smart-charging software will be used to provide Marcopolo and its customers with data and analysis on the operation and optimisation of their EV fleets. Zenobē added that the projects will also help it to gain further valuable insight into international EV fleet operations.

In Australia, the agreement will investigate how Zenobē's fleet charging expertise can save time and money for fleet operators, while in the US it will support the development of a pilot programme to launch Marcopolo's new eMinibus into the US market, offering trials to local operators. 

Zenobē said it will also facilitate software integration by pre-loading its EV fleet management software on to Marcopolo's next generation prototype vehicles. The companies said the approach will provide Marcopolo with valuable information as it develops its EV offering and support Zenobē's efforts to integrate its software into EVs around the world. 

"Entering into this agreement will allow Marcopolo to tap into Zenobe's expertise in battery electric vehicle operations, and crucially use our smart charging software to support the development of new electric vehicle models," said Steven Meersman, co-founder and Director, Zenobē.

João Paulo Ledur, strategy and digital transformation director at Marcopolo, said: "Developing complete and advanced solutions for bus electrification is part of our ESG strategy, that is why we have invested in projects and strategic partnerships with public and private companies, in the last years, to contribute to reducing the CO2 emissions in transportation.

"Zenobē is a pioneer in its segment and has technological expertise in almost 1,000 owned buses, acquired and rented in different markets around the world, offering, in addition to its software and hardware, an online platform for the management and operational efficiency of the batteries, including second life battery repurposing."

