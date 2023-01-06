What business needs to know on taking climate action in 2023

From clean energy and nature investments to phasing down fossil fuels, We Mean Business Coalition's Maria Mendiluce offers her take on what corporate climate leadership should look like over the coming year
With 2023 coming up, we have just seven years left to halve emissions in line with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C. If 2021 was the year for setting climate ambition, 2022 was the year of implementation....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial