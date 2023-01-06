'Allowing the grid to do more with less': Britain's smart meter network grows by over a third in 2022

The Data Communications Company (DCC) saw another 6.3 million smart meters connected to the nationwide network last year, providing a significant increase in energy-use data in support of efforts to build a greener, more efficient electricity system.

The national smart meter network grew by more than 6.3 million meters last year, reflecting an increase of 37 per cent and taking the total number of installed devices to 24 million.

Altogether, these smart meters sent 12.1 billion messages across DCC's network in 2022, marking a 91 per cent increase on the 6.3 billion messages recorded the previous year.

Data from Britain's smart meter network allows energy providers to get a more accurate picture of energy use, allowing the grid to better match peaks and troughs in generation and demand, DCC explained.

Moreover, insights provided by electricity-use data can help "empower the grid to do more with less" while also helping to support fuel poor households, it said.

For example, the past few months have seen the successful launch of a series of large scale trials that have seen some energy companies provide financial rewards to households with smart meters that agree to reduce their energy demand times of peak demand, curbing the need for costly gas-fired back up power plants to be used.

Last year also saw organisations use anonymised smart meter data to help map out and target support for people in fuel poverty.

DCC said that overall the UK's smart meters had helped households and businesses prevent the release of an estimated 700,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

As of 3 January 2023, the company said that it now has 14 million second-generation meters connected, with 9.7 million first-generation meters also migrating onto the network. Overall, the company said it now has as many as 60 million devices connected to its network, including meters, displays, and communication hubs.

"It is great to see energy data increase at such pace - this information is allowing the grid to do more with less," said Angus Flett, CEO at Smart DCC. "Breaking the nation's reliance on fossil fuels will help us avoid future energy crises, and progress towards our net zero ambition."