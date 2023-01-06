Food waste: Aldi to donate excess warehouse stock to Community Shop Group

Aldi is ramping up its efforts to reduce food waste across its UK business, yesterday announcing it has extended its partnership with Company Shop Group to redistribute surplus food from its warehouses nationwide.

Excess stock from the supermarket chain's regional distribution centres which can not be sold in its supermarkets will now be offered to Community Shop's redistribution stores across the UK, where the food will then be sold at discounted prices, Aldi explained.

Aldi first began collaborating with Community Shop in 2015, and the two claim their partnership has since helped prevent more than 14,700 tonnes of food going to waste.

By extending the collaboration to include food from Aldi's warehouses going to waste, the retailer estimated it could help prevent a further 2,860 tonnes of food being wasted each year.

"Reducing food waste is incredibly important to us, and we know that by rolling this scheme out nationally, it will make a huge difference to communities across the UK," said Liz Fox, Aldi UK's corporate responsibility director. "The work that Community Shop does is vital to so many people and, sadly, the demand it is seeing for surplus food is currently higher than ever. By extending our partnership with them, we can make a positive difference together."

The announcement follows a raft of sustainability efforts from the German supermarket giant. For example, in September last year Aldi became the latest supermarket to ditch 'best before dates' across fresh fruit and vegetables lines in a bid to reduce waste with an overall goal of cutting its food waste by 20 per cent by 2025, and halve it by 2030.

Gary Stott, executive chairman at Community Shop, said: "The surplus stock that we redistribute through Community Shop is a lifeline for so many people, and by rolling out the partnership nationally, we can deliver positive impacts for people and communities on a much greater scale."