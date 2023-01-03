Report: Britain's renewables enjoy record 2022, but fossil fuels send energy prices surging

Britain generated record-breaking levels of green energy in 2022, but the spiralling cost of fossil fuels led power prices to almost double during the period, independent research carried out by Imperial College London has revealed.

The research, carried out on behalf of energy firm Drax, found that renewable energy sources - defined in the research as including wind, solar, biomass and hydro - generated 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2022, an increase of more than a third - 35 per cent - compared to 2021. The data also showed that overall generation from renewables has more than quadrupled over the past decade.

It calculated that the rise in greener sources of energy generation in Britain last year also in turn helped to cut CO2 emissions from the power sector by as much as 2.7 million tonnes compared to 2021.

Other record-breaking highlights from the analysis released late last week show renewables provided a high point of 72.8 per cent of power to the grid at one stage during May, when wind farms generated a landmark 20GW of electricity for the first time ever. The maximum output from wind farms is now up by a third compared with four years ago, the researchers added.

Yet despite the record supply of cheaper renewable electricity on Britain's grid, the research pointed out that the unprecedented rise in the cost of gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "sent power prices to an all-time high" last year.

Indeed, gas supplied 42 per cent of Britain's power in 2022, representing the largest share of the nation's power mix since 2016, underscoring the scale of exposure to expensive, risky fossil fuels among households and businesses last year, according to the research.

Once the final numbers are in, it predicts Britain's annual average wholesale energy price could reach more than £200 per megawatt hour (MWh) for the first time ever in 2022, which would be almost double last year's £113 price point, and nearly six times higher than the cost of electricity in 2020 of £34 per MWh.

Dr Iain Staffell, co-author of the report and senior lecturer in sustainable energy at Imperial College London, described 2022 as "a year like no other" for the energy industry. Despite renewables providing the grid with more affordable, green electricity than ever before, he warned that the public would still be "feeling the pain" of high gas prices on their energy bills.

As a result, he stressed the need for the UK to "beak our addiction to fossil fuels once and for all" in order to lower costs and secure energy supplies.

"If we had not invested in wind, solar and biomass over the past decade our energy bills would have been even higher, as would the risk of blackouts over winter," he said. "The energy crisis cannot be solved by increasing our reliance on gas imported from abroad. We need to turbocharge our investment in clean energy technologies to become Europe's renewable electricity powerhouse, which will cut fuel bills at home and bring money into the economy by exporting power to our neighbouring countries."

Elsewhere, meanwhile, the research shows that for the first time in more than a decade, Britain became a net exporter of electricity to its European neighbours in 2022, with electricity exports quadrupling from year-on-year to 17.2 TWh, helping to generated around £3.1bn for the UK economy.

Britain exported a net total of 1.9TWh, which the researchers said represented a "dramatic swing" in power trading from the previous year, with Britain instead importing a net total of 22.9TWH in 2021.

In related news, energy giant SSE has submitted plans to build what it claims could be one of the world's largest offshore wind farms off coast of Fife in Scotland.

The Berwick Bank development in the Firth of Forth would comprise 307 offshore turbines and could provide power to more than five million homes, according to SSE. The company further argued the 4.1GW project "must go ahead" in order for Scotland to meet its legally binding climate targets.