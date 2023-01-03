L&G Capital hails 'landmark year' after backing raft of green tech firms in 2022

Backing for green businesses forms major plank of Legal & General Capital's £5bn committed to alternative asset investments globally last year
Legal & General claims to have committed £5bn towards "levelling up" UK towns and cities in 2022, including investments in clean energy, science and tech infrastructure, it announced today.
Clean energy businesses backed by L&G Capital included rooftop solar specialist Sunroof, net zero enabler Sero Technologies, battery storage firm Brill Power, marine technology business Rovco-Vaarst, and UK heat pump manufacturer and installer Kensa Group.
L&G said it also invested in additional UK solar power infrastructure assets and provided cornerstone capital for two completed fund raises by sustainable infrastructure manager NTR.
Laura Mason, L&G Capital's CEO, described 2022 as "a landmark year" for the firm due to its major backing for a raft of alternative assets both in the UK and, for the first time, in the USA.
"Much of this has come through strategic partnerships with like-minded investors, who are seeking stable, long-term returns, but also looking to drive positive social impact and limit the impacts of climate change," she said. "With an increasingly uncertain picture over the next 12 months, it's essential that financial institutions continue to invest in the real economy, recycling pensions funds and savings into projects that help to create jobs, housing and vital infrastructure. Despite headwinds, our appetite to continue to invest globally, alongside other institutional partners, remains strong for 2023."
A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.