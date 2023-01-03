L&G Capital hails 'landmark year' after backing raft of green tech firms in 2022

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Backing for green businesses forms major plank of Legal & General Capital's £5bn committed to alternative asset investments globally last year

Legal & General claims to have committed £5bn towards "levelling up" UK towns and cities in 2022, including investments in clean energy, science and tech infrastructure, it announced today.

The investment giant put some of the funding towards green power, heat and transport projects and start-ups last year, in addition to plans for thousands of new homes, offices, and urban regeneration schemes, it said.

Clean energy businesses backed by L&G Capital included rooftop solar specialist Sunroof, net zero enabler Sero Technologies, battery storage firm Brill Power, marine technology business Rovco-Vaarst, and UK heat pump manufacturer and installer Kensa Group.

L&G said it also invested in additional UK solar power infrastructure assets and provided cornerstone capital for two completed fund raises by sustainable infrastructure manager NTR.

Laura Mason, L&G Capital's CEO, described 2022 as "a landmark year" for the firm due to its major backing for a raft of alternative assets both in the UK and, for the first time, in the USA. 

"Much of this has come through strategic partnerships with like-minded investors, who are seeking stable, long-term returns, but also looking to drive positive social impact and limit the impacts of climate change," she said. "With an increasingly uncertain picture over the next 12 months, it's essential that financial institutions continue to invest in the real economy, recycling pensions funds and savings into projects that help to create jobs, housing and vital infrastructure. Despite headwinds, our appetite to continue to invest globally, alongside other institutional partners, remains strong for 2023."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.

Related Topics

Most read
01

What does the failure to ban the sale of peat tell us about the net zero transition?

03 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

Report: Britain's renewables enjoy record 2022, but fossil fuels send energy prices surging

03 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

Ørsted, Neptune Energy and Goal7 eye plans to link oil, CCS, wind and hydrogen in North Sea

03 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

National Grid unveils plans for grid greenhouse gas crackdown

28 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

Tata Steel: UK needs 10 million tonnes of steel to meet clean energy targets

03 January 2023 • 5 min read

More on Investment

Biodiversity destruction threatens the economy - regulators and central banks must act now
Investment

Biodiversity destruction threatens the economy - regulators and central banks must act now

With biodiversity loss in freefall, central banks and financial regulators must address the sectors most harmful to both nature and the climate, argues Maud Abdelli

Maud Abdelli, WWF
clock 29 December 2022 • 5 min read
Government distracts from Green Taxonomy delays with funding announcement at COP15
Investment

Government distracts from Green Taxonomy delays with funding announcement at COP15

Sian Barnett Wike, Sustainable Investment
clock 16 December 2022 • 2 min read
'A game changer': Vietnam reaches agreement on $15.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership
Investment

'A game changer': Vietnam reaches agreement on $15.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership

UK, EU, and US among host of countries to back major new public and private finance package to help South East Asian economy reduce reliance on coal power

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 December 2022 • 5 min read