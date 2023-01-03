Ørsted, Neptune Energy and Goal7 eye plans to link oil, CCS, wind and hydrogen in North Sea

Ørsted has inked a joint agreement with oil and gas producer Neptune Energy and Goal7 and energy transition consultancy Goal7 to explore the potential to develop ‘integrated energy hubs' in the North Sea linking offshore wind power with carbon capture, hydrogen and oil production.

The memorandum of understanding announced late last week will see the three firms examine the potential to supply renewable electricity from Ørsted's Hornsea offshore wind farm project - which is set to be the world's largest once fully completed - to power future Neptune-operated hubs in the North Sea, they said.

Neptune Energy, a leading oil field operator in the region, is eyeing the development of ‘integrated energy hubs' in the region, which it said could encompass existing oil and gas production facilities with carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen production.

By adding CCS and hydrogen production capability to the sites, powered by Ørsted's nearby offshore wind farms, it could help to extend the life of existing oil and gas producing fields while supporting "the economic case for electrification with renewable energy, to keep carbon emissions low", the three firms claimed.

Goal7, meanwhile, is set to provide project management support and technical input through the joint agreement.

Neptune Energy's director of new energy, Pierre Girard, said the firm had submitted three applications under the government's recent CO2 storage licensing round, which if successful would allow to develop future proposals for integrated energy hubs in the North Sea.

The North Sea Transition Authority is due to award carbon dioxide storage licences early in 2023.

"The development of integrated energy hubs is an important part of Neptune's strategy to store more carbon than is emitted from our operations and the use of our sold products by 2030," he said.

Girard added that the agreement with Ørsted and Goal7 would "support research into the potential use of wind-generated renewable electricity to power these hubs, which could comprise new and repurposed offshore assets and bring together hydrogen production and carbon injection facilities".

The first two phases of Ørsted's Hornsea offshore wind farm are already in operation, with the third and fourth expected to be operational in the mid-2020s. Once completed, the entire project is expected to boast 6GW of capacity from hundreds of individual turbines, providing enough renewable electricity to meet the needs of millions of UK homes.

Duncan Clark, Ørsted's managing director for offshore and UK and Ireland country chair said it was important to utilise the UK's renewable energy capability to help decarbonise other high-emitting sectors off the economy.

"The UK is a world leader in deploying offshore renewable energy and it is crucial that we use this clean technology as effectively as possible, finding new and alternative routes to market to ensure we are able to maximise the use of renewable power at the time it is produced," he said.

"We must continue taking action to limit the damaging effects of climate change," he added. "Supporting the decarbonisation of other industrial sectors and providing renewable energy to enable more sustainable carbon storage is an important consideration as the UK transitions towards a low-carbon economy."