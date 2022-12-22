OVO hails early success of customer energy saving incentive trial

Households taking part in an energy-saving trial operated by energy giant OVO over the past month have already collectively saved more than £22,000, the energy supplier revealed today.

Starting last month, the trial mirrors similar initiatives across the industry that offer customers with smart meters reward payments if they agree to use less electricity during periods of peak grid demand. OVO customers are set to receive £20 a month - up to £100 a total of £100 over the course of the initiative - for shifting their energy usage outside of the peak hours of 4pm-7pm on weekdays.

The afternoon to early evening period is when demand for electricity on the nation's grid is at its highest demand, and therefore when the grid is most likely to rely on more carbon-intensive and costly gas-fired power plants.

Given the soaring costs of fossil fuels - particularly gas - the more the grid can rely on homegrown, low carbon energy sources such as renewables and nuclear, the greater the overall saving for UK billpayers.

As such, several energy suppliers including OVO as well as British Gas and Octopus Energy have been trialling the use of so-called time-of-use incentives to encourage customers to use energy at times of least demand on the grid in return for savings on their bills.

Given the energy and cost savings already achieved during the first month of OVO's trial, the firm estimated that if the incentive was expanded to its entire customer base, it could save billpayers a collective £8m a month in total.

And, if a similar scheme was expanded to every household in the country, it could generate collective savings on bills of an estimated £95.4m each month, while also helping to cut carbon emissions by almost 20,000 tonnes, according to OVO.

"We need a resilient grid to get us through this winter and beyond," said Raman Bhatia, OVO's CEO, "This trial has rewarded customers for taking action to reduce their energy consumption habits at a time when households are looking to reduce costs. We have a responsibility as industry and government to support households with energy efficiency measures, now and for winters to come."

Other findings from the trial during its first month indicate that younger people, such as students or young professionals, tended to modify their behaviour the most to use energy during off-peak times, as well as those renting social housing in high rise buildings.

The findings come just days after the UK government officially launched its own national energy saving awareness campaign over the weekend in a bid to help households cut down on bills and reduce exposure to risky, expensive imports of fossil gas for heating and electricity this winter.

Welcoming OVO's early trial results, Energy and Business Minister Lord Callanan highlighted several "simple steps" that households could take to save energy, such as turning down the flow temperature on boilers and switching off appliances at plugs.

"The government's 'It All Adds Up' energy saving campaign is getting important messaging out to millions of households across the country, showing them low and no-cost tips to cut their energy use and bills this winter," he said. "It all adds up, so I urge people to take note of the advice and follow the easy steps to cut their fuel bills."

The update also comes on the same day as a new analysis from trade bodies RenewableUK and the Nuclear Industries Association highlighted how the UK's increasing reliance on clean power has saved billpayers £5.7bn over the past two months by reducing the need for costly gas imports.