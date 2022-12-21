Shopify orders up latest carbon removal deals

Ecommerce tech giants Shopify and Stripe have announced the latest round of investment as part of the Frontier negative emissions technology initiative, securing $11m worth of carbon removal credits through six new deals.

The companies are both founding members of the Frontier group of technology firms, which earlier this year committed to spend a combined $925m on carbon removal projects through to 2030, providing a signal to the nascent industry that there is significant and growing market demand for credible carbon offsets from negative emissions projects.

Late last week, Shopify and Stripe announced the latest wave of deals through the fund confirming support for six firms: Arbor, Captura, Carbon To Stone, Cella, CREW, and Inplanet.

Stacy Kauk, head of sustainability at Shopify, said the deals mark an "exciting development in our fight to reverse climate change". "We're inspired by the calibre and rate of new companies entering the market," she added. "Through these purchases, we're making it possible for them to prove their impact and scale."

The company said the latest deals take the number of carbon removal firms backed by Shopify to 28. It added that support from Shopify's Sustainability Fund had now helped multiple companies raise over $50m in capital and grow their carbon removal capacity by more than 1000-fold.

"We're committed to doing all we can to generate demand for carbon removal, enable new companies to prove their impact and scale, and spend millions every year to drive down future prices," said Kauk.

The latest deals cover a range of different technological approaches for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Arbor specialises in Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage (BiCRS), while Captura is developing a sea-based electrodialysis machine that generates a sequesterable stream of atmospheric carbon dioxide directly from ocean water.

Meanwhile, Carbon To Stone is working on a new approach that couples Direct Air Capture (DAC) and mineralisation technologies to chemically regenerate the solvent needed to draw CO2 down from the atmosphere by reacting it with alkaline material such as steel slag, fly ash, or mine tailings to produce carbonates that could be used for alternative cements.

Cella, which is set to provide Shopify with over 2,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits, is aiming to accelerate the process of converting carbon dioxide into a mineral by injecting it into volcanic rock formations together with saline water and geothermal brine waste. And CREW is working on a container-based solution to enable enhanced weathering carbon capture processes, which makes it quicker and cheaper to deploy that current approaches.

And finally, Inplanet is set to capture over 1,000 tonnes using enhanced weathering techniques to permanently sequester carbon dioxide and regenerate tropical soils. While most enhanced weathering studies to date have been conducted in Europe and North America, Inplanet aims to deploying the technology in Brazil, where warmer and wetter conditions could result in faster rock weathering rates and thus faster carbon dioxide drawdown.

Negative emissions technologies remain controversial in some quarters, with environmental campaigners warning the nascent sector risks distracting from the need to cut emissions at source and providing justification for continued investment in fossil fuel infrastructure. Some experts have also questioned with the sector can deliver carbon removals at the pace and scale required if they are to play a major role in meeting global net zero goals.

However, advocates of the approach maintain that most scenarios for delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement require significant levels of carbon removal from the atmosphere in the coming decades and that the industry can be developed in a way that does not compromise efforts to cut emissions at source.