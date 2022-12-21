RWE and Harbour Energy team up to explore gas CCS plans

Plans to capture carbon emissions from two major gas-fired power stations in northern England took a step forward yesterday, with the news energy giant RWE is to partner with the proposed Viking CCS carbon capture, transport, and storage network.

The energy supplier announced it has partnered with oil and gas producer Harbour Energy, which owns the Viking CCS project. Under the terms of the agreement the two firms will investigate options to capture, transport, and store CO2 from RWE's existing Staythorpe Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station near Newark in Nottinghamshire and its planned H Class CCGT power station at an RWE owned site on the Humber.

The companies are to explore the potential to capture CO2 from the two sites and transport it to the site of the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal from where it would then be transported 140 kilometres to Harbour Energy's depleted Viking gas fields in the North Sea, 9,000 feet beneath the seabed, for secure permanent storage.

RWE joins Phillips 66, VPI, and West Burton Energy as capture project partners for Viking CCS, providing a further boost to its plans to begin capturing and storing CO2 from 2027 before then capturing 10 million tonnes of emissions a year from 2030, rising to 15 million tonnes a year by 2035.

Steve Cox, executive vice president for HSES, net zero, and CCS at Harbour Energy, said the involvement of RWE in the Viking CCS network would strengthens "the UKs global leadership in terms of the transformative power of carbon capture and storage".

"We look forward to working together to make a nationally significant contribution to the UK's CO2 emissions reduction targets, while creating and safeguarding low carbon jobs and maintaining vital but hard to decarbonise industries in the Humber and surrounding regions," he added.

Tom Glover, UK country chair at RWE, said the partnership could play a major role in the energy giant's decarbonisation plans. "RWE recognises that the East Coast has become a hub for decarbonisation and is delighted to be working in partnership with Harbour Energy to develop generation assets which could complement the ongoing decarbonisation activities in the region," he said. "These projects ensure that we can continue to provide safe, efficient, flexible and reliable generation to power the UK whilst supporting our ongoing commitment to help Britain in its pathway to achieve net zero."

The announcement is the latest in a string of project milestones for the expanding network of companies across the north of England working to advance plans for two industrial decarbonisation hubs that aim to connect carbon intensive industrial sites to CCS infrastructure.

Earlier this week, cement manufacturer Hanson similarly announced it had awarded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering a preliminary design contract to advance plans for the first CCS system at a UK cement works at its Padeswood site in North Wales. The project is expected to capture up to 800,000 tonnes of CO2 a year from the Flintshire cement factory, with a view to having the system up and running from 2027.

However, the wave of projects - which also include plans to capture CO2 from chemical works, hydrogen production facilities, biomass power plants, and other industrial facilities - are all reliant on the finalisation of the government's plans for a new business model framework that is expected to provide operators with long term subsidy contracts to help enable the initial roll out of the technology and infrastructure.