'No-nonsense summit': UN chief announces Climate Ambition Summit for 2023

António Guterres urges businesses and governments to deliver fresh, ambitious climate plans at September 2023 summit

UN Secretary General António Guterres has announced plans to hold a global Climate Ambition Summit next September in a bid to "accelerate the pace of change" ahead of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai next November, as he warned the totemic 1.5C global warming goal "is gasping for breath".

In a speech at the UN's headquarters in New York City yesterday, the world's top diplomat warned that despite some progress at recent global climate and biodiversity summits, the global emissions gap was still growing and "national climate plans are falling woefully short".

Guterres therefore called on every leader from governments, businesses, financial firms, cities and regions to "step up" ahead of the planned summit next autumn and deliver "new, tangible and credible climate action" that can boost the chances of keeping temperatures below the 1.5C threshold.

Guterres said the "invitation is open" for all such actors to step up and present new decarbonisation plans at the event next September, but stressed that only those with credible new plans would be able to attend the "no-nonsense summit".

"The price of entry is non-negotiable - credible, serious and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis," he said.

"It will be a no-nonsense summit. No exceptions. No compromises," he added. "There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters or repackaging of announcements of previous years. The Climate Ambition Summit will be convened alongside a crucial gathering of world leaders to accelerate action at the mid-way point of the Sustainable Development Goals."

The location and precise dates for the Climate Ambition Summit have yet to be revealed by the UN, but Guterres confirmed on Twitter yesterday that it would take place in September 2023.

The announcement follows hot on the heels of the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework treaty, which was agreed at the UN's COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal yesterday, which saw 200 countries agree to protect a third of the planet for nature, with major implications for international climate policy and politics.

The deal to reverse nature loss and protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030 followed last month's COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt, which saw a landmark deal to establish a new fund to support nations suffering from climate-related loss and damage, but resulted in little progress on driving down greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing national climate action plans.

In the wake of the two summits, Guterres warned yesterday that despite some progress on tackling climate change and biodiversity loss "we are still moving in the wrong direction" and as such the totemic 1.5C global warming goal "is gasping for breath".

However, he promised to continue "fighting back" against the interlinked climate and biodiversity crises and "the fog of greenwashing" that is undermining efforts to curb global emissions.

"Going forward, I will keep pushing for a Climate Solidarity Pact, in which all countries make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade in line with the 1.5-degree goal and ensure support for those who need it," Guterres said. "I have pulled no punches on the imperative for all of us to confront this existential threat. And I will not relent."

