COP15: As the clock runs down, negotiators race to reach consensus

Politicians and negotiators assembled at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit have a gruelling 48 hours ahead of them, as they look to secure universal agreement on the terms of a global pact to reverse nature decline globally by the end of the decade.

Delegates worked until the early hours of the morning on Saturday as they sought to reach consensus and strip out the many brackets that designate text that is yet to be agreed in the draft texts of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

The mood in the halls of Montreal's Convention Centre has picked up a notch, after a stocktake of progress this morning suggested progress on a number of issues related to the 2030 nature pact, including around the thorny topic of finance.

How to fund enhanced nature protection efforts, especially in the Global South, remains one of the major sticking point at the talks. Developing nations have been calling for the creation of a standalone fund for biodiversity akin to the new Loss and Damage fund agreed at last month's COP27 Climate Summit, which would sit outside of existing UN instruments. But some industrialised nations have argued setting up a new fund would prove unnecessarily costly and would take more time to get up and running than is available if the alarming rate of species degradation is to be halted by 2030.

A compromise proposal to set up a new trust fund, administered UN's existing Global Environment Facility is reportedly gaining traction, with observers expressing hopes it could provide a landing ground for parties on both sides to reach an agreement.

Mixed messages

Steven Guilbeault, the Environment Minister for host nation Canada, insisted this morning there had been "tremendous progress" on a number of key issues, pointing to growing convergence among parties on the need to raise $200bn annually by 2030 from public and private sources to support nature protection and recovery globally.

But many observers are seriously concerned about the sheer number of issues that remain unresolved, with less than two days remaining before the summit's scheduled close. And they have raised the alarm that some of the targets contained in the draft GBF text are shaping up to be even less ambitious than the Aichi Targets, which were established in 2010 and were subsequently missed when they came due in 2020.

WWF's biodiversity and finance coordinator Lucía Ruiz Bustos said there was a risk the pact's overall mission to reverse and halt biodiversity loss by 2030 was going to become nothing more than "pretty wrapping paper" that conceals the fact the text's detailed targets remain weak.

"Ministers here have said time and again that they want to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity, and that this should be the mission of the GBF," she told journalists this afternoon. "That's really big - but the goals and targets need to add up to this mission. At the moment, there are really serious concerns that this might not be the case."

More than 140 environment ministers from around the world have been engaged in close door meetings since Thursday, tasked with inserting momentum into the stalling talks.

Yesterday a number of ministers, including the UK's Zac Goldsmith, Costa Rica's Franz Tattenbach, and Canada's Steven Guilbeault, took to the stage in the main hall of the Summit to announce plans for a new secretariat that would support the implementation of the GBF's goal to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030, through new tools, methodologies, and training.

30 x 30

The so-called 30 by 30 goal target has been trumpeted as a headline goal for the pact, but it is yet to be agreed upon and remains heavily bracketed in the latest draft text. Observers have noted the goal is being held up by the ongoing row over finance.

Taking the stage, Goldsmith stressed the need for the 30 by 30 target to make it into the final text. "We cannot afford to leave Montreal without banking this commitment because without it, we cannot realistically turn the tide this decade," he said.

Developing nations have said they will only agree to a deal in Montreal if a decision is taken on a fund for biodiversity, emulating a strategy at the COP27 Climate Summit, which saw richer nations accede to developing countries' demands for a new Loss and Damage fund.

Andrew Deutz, director of global policy and conservation finance at the Nature Conservancy, said he was encouraged by recent progress at the talks on finance and implementation, noting that it had been these two areas which had resulted in the failure of the Aichi Targets.

"I'm somewhat positive that we're seeing some really strong signals and excitement about more money and partnerships to accelerate implementation," he said, noting that 40 countries have now endorsed the UK-led 10 Point Plan for Biodiversity Finance which aims to significantly ramp up public and private finance to nature. "It could go either way, but we can see a clear pathway to success."

Addressing the causes of biodiversity loss

But green groups have warned the 30 by 30 target is set to be undermined by the weakening of language elsewhere in the GBF, particularly in sections around subsidy reform and driving more sustainable consumption.

A commitment to phase out environmentally destructive activities remains in contention, with the word "eliminate" currently in brackets. Observers have warned that without this call to action, the target will have lower ambition than a goal agreed more than 12 years ago in Aichi.

Meanwhile, there are major concerns the deal will fail to include strong language on the need to drive more sustainable consumption and production practices so as to curb impacts on nature. Lin Li, senior director of global policy and advocacy of WWF International, said the current draft language on Target 16 in the text was "prioritising those out there that just want to continue to their business as usual".

"It is looking like we will be presented with a GBF that does not address the drivers of biodiversity loss," Lin said. "When it comes to the conservation of at least 30 per cent of the planet by 2030, Target 3 (30 by 30) does not stand alone. It needs to be really seen in synergy with others, including addressing the drivers of biodiversity loss, if it is to effectively deliver conservation outcomes."

In addition, consensus is yet to be reached on whether the term 'nature-based solutions' should be included in the text or replaced with 'ecosystem services', while talks are on-going over the approach it should take to bioenergy and biofuels.

Mandatory nature reporting

In more welcome news for green business groups, a target calling for nature reporting at large firms to become mandatory looks set to make it the final deal, with just Argentina reportedly opposed to the measure, on the grounds a legal requirement will create excess bureaucracy for countries and companies.

But a separate clause which would call for companies to reduce their impacts on biodiversity by 50 per cent by 2030 is still facing pushback from a number of players, BusinessGreen understands.

Guido Broekhoven, head of policy research and development at WWF International, said it was critical the target clearly required a reduction in biodiversity impacts, alongside increased disclosures. "The specific reduction of negative impacts needs to be reflected in the target," he said.

Mrema appeals to Ministers

COP15's high level segment may now have officially come to a close, but many environment ministers are expected to stay on in Montreal to help steward the negotiations to their end game.

Elizabeth Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention of Biological Diversity, urged ministers this morning to continue to engage and press for a high-ambition outcome from the summit as the talks enter the home stretch.

"I am encouraged by the progress of negotiations and the commitments made so far, including on resource mobilisation," she said in the plenary hall. "Brackets have been cleared and more clean text has emerged. However, we can all still agree that negotiating teams still have their work cut out and are counting on your guidance to see them through.

"It is just two days in time this UN biodiversity conference must come to an end and we must present to the world what they have been asking for," she added. "And what is that? Strong definitive action on biodiversity in the form of the GBF."