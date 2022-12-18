COP15: Draft global nature deal weakens plans to tackle business impacts

Hopes that the COP15 Biodiversity Summit would usher a new era of mandatory nature risk and dependency reporting at companies received a blow this morning, after the first official draft of the new global pact for nature stopped short of calling on countries to make nature-related disclosures a legal obligation.

The China Presidency of COP15 published its draft post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework at around 9:30 this morning Montreal time, releasing a 13-page text that sets out a series of 23 targets designed to deliver on a headline goal of reversing biodiversity loss and putting nature "on a path to recovery" by 2030.

The goal to protect 30 by 30 per cent of land and ocean by 2030 has made it into the draft text and looks set to become the most ambitious commitment on biodiversity conversation to be adopted on the international stage if approved by country delegations. It also includes an explicit call for this drive to recognise Indigenous rights.

Observers hailed the deal's ambitious mission statement and headline goal as a major step forward for global efforts to protect nature and restore the ecosystem services that underpin the global economy. But campaigners warned many of the 23 targets contained in the text need substantial strengthening if the overarching goal is to be met. They also voiced fears that without stronger rules covering the implementation of policies to deliver on the targets and a robust mechanism for tracking progress the decline of global biodiversity was likely to continue.

A key cause of alarm is a lack of a measurable 2030 goal or outcome for the slowing of species extinction in the draft text. Experts have warned a species target is critical as a tool to measure and drive progress on nature protection and hold governments to account. They have also called for the 30 by 30 target to specify that countries will be required to protect 30 per cent of land, 30 per cent of freshwater, and 30 per cent of oceans, not 30 per cent overall.

"End game in Montreal, but plans too weak, including 30 per cent target, which now not 30 per cent protected on land and 30 per cent on sea but 30 per cent overall," Tony Juniper of Natural England wrote on Twitter. "Also species content too weak on extinction and abundance. Calls for ambition on finance must be matched by stronger ambition for nature recovery."

There is also concern that protection targets leave open the door for the continuation of activities that destroy biodiversity through language threaded throughout the text that permits the "sustainable use" of nature and habitats.

Meanwhile, proposals to require large firms to report on their environmental impacts and related risks have been watered down, despite significant calls from both governments and the business community for tougher disclosure rules to be adopted.

The final draft comes after nearly two weeks of negotiations between 196 countries who are part of the UN biodiversity convention. Over the course of this afternoon, country delegations will meet the Presidency to discuss the proposed deal and a number of accompanying decision documents related to implementation mechanisms and digital sequence information.

The final agreement of the GBF could come as soon as this evening, although observers indiated the final round of negotiations on the text could extend into tomorrow.

In its current form, the text does signal that governments should require large companies to disclose their impacts on nature. Target 15 calls on governments to "ensure" large transactional companies and financial institutions monitor, assess, and transparently disclose nature-related risks, dependencies, and impacts across their operations and supply chains. But it falls short of calling for these disclosures to be "mandatory". A target that previously called on companies and financial institutions to cut their negative impacts on biodiversity in half by 2030 has also been stripped out of the draft text.

The latest version of the text has surprised many observers, given widespread sentiment yesterday that mandatory disclosure was set to make the final deal, after parties had reportedly managed to whittle down sizeable opposition to the plan to just one country: Argentina. More than 400 companies had also backed the target through a 'Make it Mandatory' campaign managed by the Business for Nature group.

Business for Nature said the draft text provided a signal that large firms would be required to assess and disclose their nature impacts. But they said the agreement could be bolstered so as to increase the chances of the agreement's overarching targets being met. "Target 15 could be further strengthened," the group said in an emailed statement to BusinessGreen. "Firstly, with the addition of the word 'mandatory', given this is now supported by more than 380 companies and secondly with the reintroduction of a numeric target to reduce by half negative impacts and increase positive impacts."

On subsidies, the draft text includes a call on governments to "eliminate, phase out or reform" incentives and subsidies that harm biodiversity, reducing them "by at least $500bn" annually by 2030, while simultaneously scaling up "positive incentives". The subsidy reform proposals could have major implications for agri-businesses and other extractive industries that can often benefit from subsidies that drive the destruction of nature. The proposed reforms could also provide a major boost for those businesses looking to pioneer more sustainable, circular, and regenerative business models.

To fund the delivery of the new goals, the draft GBF proposes the creation of a biodiversity fund within the UN's existing Global Environment Facility, a proposal which gained traction in recent days as a compromise position between calls for a standalone fund to support the GBF and calls for money to be drawn from existing, but reformed, UN initiatives.

Under the proposals, developed countries are called upon to deliver $20bn in nature-related overseas development or biodiversity protection funding a year by 2025, rising to at least $30bn by 2030. The text also calls on governments to collectively mobilise $200bn annually from private and public sources by 2030 to protect nature.

Brian O'Donnell of the Campaign for Nature said the $20bn figure fell short of what had been hoped, but represented a major increase over current funding flows from the Global North to the Global South for biodiversity-related projects.

There are also considerable concerns that the measures proposed in a separate document which govern how progress will be monitored are not strong enough, with a notable absence of a 'ratchet' mechanism that could seek to strengthen biodiversity-related targets over time.

"The ratchet mechanism is critical for countries to gradually enhance their action and implementation over the rest of the decade," said Li Shuo, global policy advisor for Greenpeace. "At this point, the ratchet component in this package is still weak... this has to change before this conference is concluded."