Low carbon pizza: Zizzi owner pledges to introduce carbon labelling on menus

Diners considering the calorific content of their lunch as they peruse the menu could soon be able to simultaneously weigh the carbon impact of their preferred pizza.

Azzurri Group, which owns popular restaurant chains ASK Italian, Zizzi and Coco di Mama, this week published a new sustainability strategy that includes a commitment to provide carbon labelling for items listed on its brands' menus from 2025.

The company also promised to ensure 65 per cent of the dishes listed on its menus will be 'low' or 'very low' carbon options by 2030.

The commitments are at the heart of the new 'Recipe for a Better Future' strategy, which provides more detail on how the company intends to deliver on its previous commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

The company said it would now work with consultancy Foodsteps to develop the carbon data for its menus.

In addition, the strategy confirms plans to design and refitting restaurants in line with a new green design and construction policy and announces a new target to increase spend in minority-owned businesses and sustainably certified organisations by 20 per cent by 2030.

"We're determined to invest in becoming a more sustainable business, delivering long-term, positive change for our people and our planet," said Steve Holmes, CEO at Azzurri Group. "I'm proud of our latest Sustainable Dining Report and our achievements to date, and I'm optimistic about the difference we can make as we deliver our Recipe for a Better Future."