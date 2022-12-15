Octopus Energy inks deal with Shell to buy power from Dogger Bank offshore wind farm

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
The Dogger Bank project is set to have the same capacity as Hinkley Point C | Credit: Equinor
Image:

Power Purchase Agreement will supply enough energy for almost a quarter of Octopus Energy’s UK customer base

Octopus Energy Group has announced plans to directly source electricity generated by the world's largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank in the North Sea to help supply its growing UK customer base, after striking a major new power purchase deal with Shell.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) announced today will see Octopus, which is now the UK's fourth largest energy supplier, supplied with 2.4TWh of electricity from the Dogger Bank project, which is currently under construction off the north east coast of England.

The offshore wind farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, is expected to be the world's largest offshore wind farm once it comes into operation in 2024, with its 3.6GW of capacity estimated to provide enough power for roughly six million average homes a year.

Shell Energy Europe has already signed agreements to offtake 20 per cent of the power generated by Dogger Bank and the deal announced today will see the oil and gas giant now supply a portion of that energy in turn to Octopus Energy.

The move is designed to support Octopus Energy's drive to match the amount of energy it sells to its customer base with renewable electricity generation capacity that is either directly-owned by the firm or secured through long term PPAs.

Octopus said the PPA with Shell would provide enough power for almost a quarter - 24 per cent - of its current customer base, or around 800,000 households.

"If the energy crisis has taught us anything it is that we need to move fast to an energy system based on cheap renewables - and Dogger Bank will help to get us there," said Matt Bunney, head of energy at Octopus Energy Group.

Octopus Energy Group - which encompasses its energy supply business as well as infrastructure and investment arms - is now one of Europe's largest renewables investors. The firm claims it now manages green energy assets worth over £5bn, including solar and wind farms across 11 countries.

"We already manage renewable energy assets worth over £5bn, and I'm delighted that our team managed to secure a long-term contract under Shell's PPA on top of this, bringing 2.4TWh of green energy straight into our customers' homes," said Bunney.

