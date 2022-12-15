MSCI unveils tools to measure biodiversity and deforestation risk in investment portfolios

MSCI is set to launch tools to help investors identify companies at risk of contributing to biodiversity loss and deforestation, the financial index giant announced yesterday.

The new screening tools, available to asset managers and other institutional investors globally from the start of next year, are set to combine thousands of ESG and climate data points, overlaid with MSCI's proprietary geolocation data that helps pinpoint a company's operations, it explained.

These include the MSCI Biodiversity-Sensitive Areas Screening metrics, which it said would allow investors to identify companies that have physical assets located in areas of high biodiversity relevance, such as healthy forests, deforestation fronts, or species-rich areas.

The firm also plans to provide the MSCI Deforestation Screening metrics as part of the toolkit which indicate companies exposed to deforestation-related risks, including those that may directly or indirectly contribute to deforestation.

"We have spent decades developing data for global investors to measure risk and opportunities related to climate change and ESG factors," said Nadia Laine, head of ESG products at MSCI. "Global biodiversity challenges, such as the spread of invasive species, land-use change, and pollution, will have very tangible impacts on the way in which companies function in the near- and long-term future. MSCI aims to help institutional investors understand those risks on the portfolio level."

The launch of these tools was announced to coincide with the critical COP15 UN biodiversity summit currently taking place in Montreal, where governments worldwide are locked in talks aimed at brokering a landmark global treaty to halt and reverse nature loss, although negotiations have so far been progressing slowly amid sizeable differences between parties.

Sylvain Vanston, executive director for climate investment research at MSCI ESG research, said it was critical for companies and investors to gain far better understanding of the risks posed by nature-loss issues such as deforestation.

"For crucial action to be taken, capital markets participants need to have access to timely and robust data to make more informed investment decisions," she said. "Understanding risks related to deforestation and certain activities in sensitive regions is an important step in this direction."