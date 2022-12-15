UK Infrastructure Bank urged to make CO2 removals an investment priority

The UK Infrastructure Bank should make carbon removal technologies one of its top investment priorities, in order to help the country capitalise on a growing global market for so called negative emissions over the coming decades.

That is the top recommendation from a new report by voluntary carbon market ratings agency BeZero Carbon, which argues the UK has the potential to become a world leader in carbon removal technologies that are on course to become a multi-trillion dollar global market as the world strives to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

However, it warns that the nascent sector - which encompasses bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and direct air capture (DAC) technologies that draw CO2 from the atmosphere - is currently being held back by a chronic lack of UK investment in science and technology.

The market is also being hindered by the UK's pathcy record of harnessing its world-leading science and technology facilities for commercial gain, BeZero Carbon added.

Established last year by Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor, the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) was given the broad strategic objectives of helping to tackle climate change and support regional and economic growth by investing to de-risk infrastructure projects and unlock further private sector financing.

The state-owned bank was also tasked by the Treasury, UKIB's sole shareholder, to prioritise five sectors through its financing and investment activities: clean energy, transport, digital, water, and waste.

However, BeZero Carbon's report, which has been seen by BusinessGreen, today calls on the UK government to request that carbon removal technologies are made the UKIB's sixth strategic priority sector, noting that presently the UK risks falling behind rivals such as the US and EU that are ramping up investment in the nascent sector. The US, for example, has just passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which contains significant new support for a range of early stage clean technologies including carbon removal innovations.

The report argues the UK should be well placed to seize the opportunities offered by the new carbon removal industry, which it estimates could rise to $6.5tr in value worldwide by 2050, thanks to its world-leading universities, strong tech sector, and expertise in carbon capture and storage engineering through the North Sea oil and gas industry.

It predict that if the government makes growing the nascent carbon removals sector "a clear and urgent priority", it would give the UK a first mover advantage and help accelerate economic growth and the creation of green jobs, according to the firm.

Ted Christie Miller, head of carbon removal at BeZero Carbon, said investing in such technologies offered "an opportunity the UK cannot afford to lose".

"Carbon removal is vital for the Net Zero transition but can also turbo-charge the UK economy, creating thousands of new jobs while also tapping into a multi-trillion-dollar market," he said.

"The government needs to take carbon removal seriously to drive forward investment into this rapidly growing sector, and make it a clear and urgent priority. If the UK fails to move now to embrace this opportunity, it could lose its competitive advantage to other countries - which would be a devastating environmental and economic loss."

Private sector interest in carbon removals has surged over the past year, with a host of tech giants launching multi-billion-dollar bids to develop and scale technologies such as DAC in order to drive down costs and push the market towards a more commercially viable future.

Proponents argue the development of such technologies, alongside alternative forms of carbon removal such as peatland restoration and biochar, are critical to delivering on long-term global climate goals and will play a key role in tackling residual emissions in the coming decades so as to help stabilise the climate.

However, carbon removal technologies remain contentious within environmental circles, with some campaigners fearing that a focus on developing negative emissions projects could distract businesses and governments from the need to cut emissions at source and give polluters license to continue burning fossil fuels. There are also concerns over how scalable and cost effective the sector is likely to prove, as well as long standing fears that a lack of robust regulation in the carbon offset market means some projects fail to deliver promised emissions savings.

Responding to the BeZero Carbon report, HM Treasury said that to date the UKIB had announced 10 deals worth £1bn covering clean energy, digital infrastructure, and green transport, but that it had signalled that carbon removals could also be included within the Bank's scope.

"In a Strategic Steer to the Bank issued in March this year, the government set out that projects involving Greenhouse Gas Removals, which will play an important role in the transition to net zero, should be treated within its scope," it said in a statement.