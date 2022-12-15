COP15: Why business is in the spotlight as debates around nature funding intensify

BusinessGreen speaks to delegates at COP15 about how the dash for cash to protect biodiversity will impact investors and business
Finance and Biodiversity Day at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit got off to an explosive start yesterday morning, after developing nations walked out of talks on finance in the wee hours of the morning. As...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial