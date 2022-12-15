Labour Climate and Environment Forum launches with new poll showing Opposition green plans are winning over voters

The Labour Climate and Environment Forum (LCEF) has formally launched today, providing a rallying point for supporters of climate action in Labour ranks and a platform for green policy development and promotion.

To mark the launch of the group it today published the results of new polling that suggests voters are more likely to support Labour when they see its leaders talking about climate change.

The research was based on an Opinium survey of 3,000 UK adults, focus groups, and a randomised control trial (RCT) using videos of party conference speeches that saw over 4,200 people surveyed.

It indicated that when Labour leader Keir Starmer talked about climate change it resulted in an eight percentage point increase in the number of people intending to vote Labour. Voters were also more likely to perceive Labour as the best party on the economy after seeing the Party's leader set out his support for climate action.

The survey results mirrored a raft of recent polling that demonstrates how climate change and the environment are consistently a top priority for the public. It found that climate is the fourth highest concern for the public, with 23 per cent listing it as one of the most important issues facing the country at this time and 28 per cent believing it will be a top priority for the next five years.

Moreover, the research - titled Powering up: the electoral benefits of Labour's climate leadership - found voting support for the Labour party rose by four percentage points among those who saw a video of Starmer talking about climate to 53 per cent, compared to those who saw Starmer talking about a different issue. Support rose further still, climbing by eight percentage points, when compared with those who saw no video at all.

Seeing Starmer and Labour's shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, talk about climate also seemed to improve the public's perception of them.

People who watched a video of Starmer talking about climate were four percentage points more likely to believe he was doing well as leader of the Labour Party compared to those who saw a non-climate video. Similarly, of those who saw Reeves talking about climate, 35 per cent believed she would make the best Chancellor as opposed to Jeremy Hunt on 27 per cent. In contrast, only 31 per cent ranked Reeves as the best prospective Chancellor when they saw her talking about public services and backing fell to 19 per cent among those who saw no video at all.

In addition, the research provided further evidence the public regards economic and climate issues as intertwined. Over three quarters of people said they think investing in renewables and improving housing energy efficiency is a key measure to improve UK economic growth and tackle the cost of living crisis, compared with just 48 per cent who supported cutting taxes.

And the poll stressed that action on nature is viewed as just as important as action on climate, with nature loss, deforestation, and water pollution all highlighted as top issues. In a further sign of how protests over sewage spills have cut through with the public, tackling water pollution was seen as the top environmental priority for a future Labour government with 80 per cent of people identifying it as a moderate or major priority.

"This report shows what many have known for a long time - that action on climate and environment is popular with voters, brings electoral benefits and improves the public's perception of senior spokespeople like Keir and Rachel," said Paul McNamee, director of LCEF. "The Labour Party has taken great strides on this issue in the past year, including its £28bn Green Prosperity Plan and LCEF is ready to work with people across the labour movement to embed this work and develop this exciting agenda."

LCEF has been set up in part to act as a counterpoint to the Conservative Environment Network, which has in recent years recruited over 100 backbench Tory MPs to its caucus and has helped secure a number of policy wins, most recently through its campaign to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England. It is also expected to provide a forum to push back against some senior Labour figures that have privately questioned Starmer's prioritisation of climate action and the affordability of the Opposition's multi-billion pound green investment plan.

Ed Miliband, shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero, hailed the new group as an "important addition to the labour movement, helping to bring together parliamentarians, trade unions, policy-makers and the public to ensure that climate and environmental issues are hardwired into everything we do".

"Across the country and the labour movement people understand that urgent climate action is also the way to lower bills, strengthen our energy security, create good jobs, and leave a better future for our children and grandchildren," he said. "I look forward to working with LCEF on delivering a fairer, greener future for Britain."

The launch comes on the same the government published the results of its latest quarterly tracker poll on public attitudes on climate and energy issues.

It found that the share of people who are concerned about climate change remained at 83 per cent, but the share who are ‘very concerned' rose sharply from 39 per cent this summer to 45 per cent this autumn.

Similarly, the share of people who are aware of the concept of net zero emissions remained high at 90 per cent, with the share saying they know a lot about it rising from 14 to 16 per cent.