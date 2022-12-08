UK's 'first' carbon capture power plant secures planning approval

Plans to build the UK's first carbon capture gas plant at a site in Lincolnshire have been approved by the government, in a major step forward in the development of the nascent technology.

Developers of the Keadby 3 project have predicted it will be the UK's first power station to be equipped with carbon capture technology if it comes online as planned in the mid-2020s.

In a decision posted on the National Infrastructure Planning site yesterday, the government said the Secretary of State had "considered the overall planning balance… and concluded that the public benefits of the proposal outweigh the harm identified".

The document notes the plans from power generation company SSE Thermal and oil and gas giant Equinor to build the 910MW power plant met the public need for increased security and flexibility of energy supply in Britain.

The approval comes six months after the application for the project was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.

SSE Thermal claims the planned project could remove 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually once commissioned, emissions that would then connect to CO2 pipelines being built to transport emissions from industrial plants across the Humber to storage under the North Sea.

It is aiming for the project to be operational by 2027, subject to a final investment decision in 2023.

The announcement comes more than a year after the UK government announced the industrial cluster that spans the Humber and Teeside in North East England had been picked as 'Track 1' in its industrial decarbonisation support programme.

The announcement comes amid an eventful week for low-carbon energy generation in Britain, following the revelation that Ministers plan to lift the moratorium on onshore wind development and rule out proposed restrictions on solar development proposed by the short-lived government of Liz Truss.

Carbon capture technology paired with gas fired power remains contentious among some green groups, who have argued efforts and money scaling the expensive and nascent solution would be better spent on other, less expensive clean energy technologies. But advocates of the approach maintain it can provide flexible low carbon back-up capacity for renewables and as such will play a key role in helping to decarbonise the grid alongside emerging energy storage systems and potentially hydrogen power plants.

However, the initial wave of CCS projects are expected to be relatively costly, and as such developers are waiting on confirmation from the government of the business model framework or subsidies that will be available to new projects before proceeding with their plans.