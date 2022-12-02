Octopus Energy snaps up UK corporate solar rooftop specialist Zestec

Octopus Energy Group has continued its recent acquisition spree, with a deal that promises to provide a major boost to the UK's rooftop solar sector.

The company's generation arm today announced the acquisition of UK solar developer and asset manager Zestec Renewable Energy, which specialises in delivering rooftop solar projects for business customers.

The deal, financial details for which were not disclosed, sees Octopus Energy Generation take ownership of a pipeline of over 160MW of new UK solar energy projects which will be sold to the organisations hosting the solar panels via power purchase agreements (PPA).

The approach aims to allow small and medium enterprises (SMEs), public sector organisations like schools and local councils, and large corporates to benefit from self-generated green power without footing the cost of the installation of the solar system.

Through a fund managed by Octopus Energy Generation, over 100 projects will be built by 2027, ranging from 100kW to 7MW. The company said the clean energy generated would help reduce gas reliance and emissions, equivalent to taking 40,000 petrol cars off the road.

The deal builds on Octopus' existing partnership with Zestec which was announced last year. The deal will boost the solar assets Octopus manages by up to 11 per cent.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said the move was designed to tap into a "significant untapped opportunity in the UK to generate more cheap green power from businesses' rooftops".

"This space is fast-growing and it'll help bring more energy security and lower energy bills, all while allowing companies to reduce their carbon emissions," she said.

The deal was also welcomed by Simon Booth, COO of Zestec, who said that having worked with the team at Octopus for the last two years, it had "become clear that we have a shared ambition to scale in this exciting sector of the renewable energy market".

"Most importantly, there is a shared ethos, client focus and attention to quality that delivers the right outcomes for all," he added.

The acquisition is the latest in a string of deals from Octopus Energy Generation as the company seeks to rapidly expand its clean energy portfolio. It recently announced investments in solar and storage developer Exagen, floating offshore wind developer Simply Blue, and onshore wind developer Wind2, all on behalf of the funds the team manages.

In related news, trade body Solar Energy UK this week published a new report detailing how installing solar energy technologies on typical newbuild homes can save occupiers around a thousand pounds a year while bolstering energy security.

The report - titled The Value of New Build Solar - calls on the government to make emulate rules in Scotland and make onsite solar power and heat generation mandatory for new build homes.

"Harnessing the power of the sun can address many of the questions raised by the energy crisis - how do we keep warm without breaking the bank, reach net zero, cut bills and bolster energy security?" said Dr Richard Hauxwell-Baldwin, Research and Campaigns Manager for MCS Charitable Foundation. "On top of the obvious environmental benefits of installing solar, this timely report illustrates why it makes financial sense to make solar standard for the new homes that the country needs."

The report details how contrary to some perceptions solar can deliver significant savings for a wide range of properties, with Solar Energy UK modelling the financial returns from a Midlands mid-terrace property, a detached home in southern England, a semi-detached house in northeast Scotland, and a housing association end-of-terrace home in London.

It found that with a solar PV and a battery storage system, a mid-terrace compliant with the Future Homes Standard 2025 would save around £40,000 over its lifetime, compared to an identical dwelling with no energy efficiency enhancements or low carbon technologies. Carbon emissions reductions would range from 65 to 85 per cent beyond the baseline.

Conversely, the Scottish case study was deliberately chosen to be sub-optimal, with panels facing east-west rather than towards the sun to the south and with smaller-scale systems installed. However, the semi-detached home was still expected to save £3,000-4,000 a year, depending on which source of heat is used.