Investment giants call on chemicals industry to phase out 'forever chemicals'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Investors with $8tr of assets under management and advice have this week called on the world's biggest chemical producers to commit to phasing out persistent chemicals that pose a long term threat to environmental and human health.

A group of 47 asset managers have written to the CEOs of the world's largest chemicals producers to warn that growing awareness of the dangers posed by so-called 'forever chemicals' or PFAS means they now present a significant legal risk, following an increasing number of lawsuits against firms and a tightening of legislation around the world. 

"We encourage you to lead, not be led, by phasing out and substituting these chemicals," the letter states. "In addition to the financial risks associated with litigation, producers of persistent chemicals face the risk of increased costs associated with reformulating products and modifying processes, which can have significant implications for company performance."

The letter was co-ordinated by Aviva Investors and Storebrand Asset Management, and is backed by a host of leading asset managers, including Axa Investment Managers, Credit Suisse Asset Management (Switzerland) AG, Resona Asset Management and Robeco.

It calls on chemical companies to disclose the volume of all hazardous chemicals they produce and demonstrate action to enhance their chemicals management processes so as to improve their scores in the annual ChemScore rankings, which were published this week. "As investors, we believe that companies' licence to operate is dependent on the public understanding of risks and impacts," the letter states.

The ChemScore report, which is produced by global non-profit ChemSec, ranks the world's largest chemical companies based on their environmental impact and treatment of hazardous chemicals. Only four of the 54 firms it assessed this year have a public strategy to phase out hazardous chemicals from their portfolio, with Indorama, SABIC, Yara, and Solvay picked out for praise. In contrast, BASF and DSM were accused of having stopped publishing phase-out plans. 

Sonja Haider, senior business and investor advisor at ChemSec, said: "The global chemical industry is turning a blind eye to the unfolding chemical pollution crisis. Most companies are taking little or no action to phase out hazardous chemicals despite the risks to public health, the environment and shareholder value."

Investors are increasingly concerned at the legal risk chemicals companies could be facing over their failure to do more to phase out hazardous chemicals.

PFAS are commonly found in cosmetics, furniture, carpeting, non-stick pans, and waterproof jackets, but there is growing evidence that they accumulate in the environment over decades and can cause health impacts for generations. The chemicals have been linked to cancer, lung disease, diabetes, reproductive abnormalities, and learning difficulties, and they have triggered a wave of lawsuits, which according to some estimates could cost chemicals companies up to $30bn.

Eugenie Mathieu, earth pillar lead at Aviva Investors, said chemical manufacturers were "lagging behind expectations when it comes to transparency and accountability". "Investors are rightly pushing for better disclosure on the volume of substances being produced globally, which can inform better investment decisions and identify the corporations leading the transition towards a more sustainable and responsible future," he said.  

James Murray
James Murray

