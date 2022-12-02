Our green future won't materialise unless we create its workforce

clock • 5 min read
Our green future won't materialise unless we create its workforce

WSP's Jim Coleman sets out the case for a nationwide 'green' skills training programme that can supercharge the UK's decarbonisation efforts

With all that has happened in Westminster since September, it is perhaps easy to forget we're at a significant turning point in our net zero transition. Political and economic turmoil have side-lined the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'All the pieces are in place': IEA tips global heat pump market for rapid growth

30 November 2022 • 5 min read
02

Government funding to deliver almost 9,000 green home skills training courses

01 December 2022 • 2 min read
03

Ford secures £600m government-backed loan to rev up EV plans

01 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Shipping to be added to EU carbon trading scheme from 2024

02 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

Survey: Buyers willing to pay 10.5 per cent more for low carbon homes

01 December 2022 • 2 min read

More on Skills

Three more universities vow to end on campus fossil fuel recruitment
Skills

Three more universities vow to end on campus fossil fuel recruitment

University of Bedfordshire, University of the Arts London and Wrexham Glyndwr University become latest institutions to adopt 'Ethical Careers Policy'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2022 • 3 min read
Government funding to deliver almost 9,000 green home skills training courses
Skills

Government funding to deliver almost 9,000 green home skills training courses

Home Decarbonisation Skills Training to deliver thousands of trained heat pump and energy efficiency engineers

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 December 2022 • 2 min read
The clean energy sector needs more young people
Skills

The clean energy sector needs more young people

What do we need to build a clean energy workforce? The Powering Jobs Census from Power for All has some answers

Aashna Aggarwal, GreenBiz.com
clock 25 November 2022 • 5 min read