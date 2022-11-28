Natural England chair urges government to stay the course on green farming subsidy plans

Farmers must avoid the pitfalls of a "false choice" between nature protection and food production, as building nature recovery into Britain's agricultural practices is the only way to put both society and the economy on a sustainable footing, Natural England chair Tony Juniper is expected to say later.

The head of England's nature agency is to tell an audience of farmers and food businesses in a speech today that rolling back nature protection efforts risks an "existential threat" to national food security.

The comments are likely to be interpreted as a thinly veiled warning to the government not to backtrack on green farming subsidy reforms and push through legislation that scraps a raft of EU-derived environmental protections.

Juniper will argue that the future of agriculture is heavily reliant on a healthy environment, and that it is possible for farmers to secure a good income from food production while also protecting and restoring nature and biodiversity, as the government's proposed farming subsidy reforms schemes aim to achieve.

The Environmental Land Management scheme (ELM) is the government's flagship post-Brexit farming subsidy initiative, which aims to pay farmers for providing a range of environmental services such as boosting flood protection, tree planting, and improving air, water, and soil quality.

The ELM and other similar schemes are due to be gradually rolled out across the country, but the policy was placed under review by the government during Liz Truss's brief tenure in Downing Street, prompting fears its environmental requirements could be watered down or scrapped altogether.

Some farmers are thought to harbour concerns about the schemes, but Defra has repeatedly rejected claims the green farming schemes are to be scrapped, despite reportedly presenting plans to tear up the schemes during confidential meetings with agriculture industry figures.

Juniper is today expected to tout the benefits of the orignal design of the proposed ELM scheme, arguing that it is "seeking to achieve a stronger positive relationship between food and nature" and "presents an opportunity for farming to accelerate the country-wide transformation".

"For the new schemes to be a success we must build upon the good work that farmers have been putting in place for many decades, from targeted action for farmland birds to better management of water courses," he will say. "This is about the intelligent use of the land that we have to produce multiple benefits, food for sure, but also carbon capture, flood risk reduction, wildlife recovery and beautiful landscapes."

Juniper, a former executive director of Friends of the Earth who has also co-authored a book on climate change with King Charles when the monarch was Prince of Wales, is scheduled to deliver the speech at Natural England's 'Farming for food and nature' conference in Birmingham today.

He will emphasise the importance of food production and nature as a partnership, and argue that forging this partnership is becoming ever more critical amid worsening geopolitical tensions, energy and food security risks, and escalating climate change impacts.

"It's sometimes said that you can't go green if you're in the red," Juniper will say. "There is of course some truth in this, but it also implies what is a false choice, through presenting food production and Nature as alternatives rather than essential partners. Indeed, I'd say the reverse is actually more true: that is, that farm businesses can't stay in the black for long if Nature is in the red."

He is also expected to hit out at those who have responded to the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine by trying to justify unsustainable food and farming practices.

"The false choice has appeared more plausible and has been magnified in the clamour to intensify agricultural output following Putin's invasion of Ukraine, with some commentators claiming we need to prioritise food security over Nature in order to maintain food supplies," Juniper will say. "It is right for questions to be asked about the extent to which making more space for species and habitats will mean less space for farming, but it is also vital that we find answers based on evidence and rooted in reality."

Farmers are ready to deliver both sustainable food production and environmental protection services, as it is core to their "unparalleled sense of place - and pride in that place" and "willingness to do better for nature", he will argue.

He will also stress that more sustainable farming practices are not "about nostalgia for a bygone era" but rather "very much about rising to meet modern challenges", by harnessing climate smart agricultural practices and technology in order to support ecosystems while also delivering more efficient food production.

"Technology will be, and is already, vital in combining Nature recovery with sustainable food production," he is expected to say. "I have been struck by the huge potential that comes with precision methods, with crops planted, monitored and harvested in a much cleaner, smarter and less disruptive ways. It means higher yields can be achieved with fewer inputs, with less pollution and waste and with better soil quality and wildlife abundance and diversity among the results."

Juniper's comments come amid growing concern about the future of the government's farming and food policies.

Last month, former Environment Secretary George Eustice - who was a key architect of the ELM proposals before he was sacked when Truss became PM - recently spoke out in Parliament about the negative impact of new trade deals with Australia and New Zealand on the environment, food, and farmers.

These trade deals and the UK's post-Brexit policy more broadly have been widely criticised by farming and environmental groups alike for their lack of provisions for supporting high quality food, environmental and animal welfare standards.

"Unless we recognise the failures the Department for International Trade made during the Australia negotiations, we will not be able to learn the lessons for future negotiations," Eustice said. "The first step is to recognise that the Australia trade deal is not actually a very good deal for the UK, which was not for lack of trying on my part."