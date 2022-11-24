'Room for improvement': Why firms are calling on SBTi to strengthen requirements on CO2 removal

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Climeworks direct air capture plant | Credit: Julia Dunlop
Image:

Climeworks direct air capture plant | Credit: Julia Dunlop

Science Based Targets initiative urged to clarify how and when companies can used permanent CO2 removal credits to help reach net zero goals

More than a dozen firms have called on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to strengthen its requirements for carbon dioxide removal and offsetting in the certification body's net zero standard...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Energy bills: Why household finances and business certainty will still suffer under Jeremy Hunt's extended plan

COP27: Frustration builds at lack of progress on fossil fuels, 1.5C goal, and nature

Most read
01

Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn

24 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Palm oil buyers accused of failing to police zero-deforestation pledges

23 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Government poised to launch £25m public energy-saving campaign

24 November 2022 • 5 min read
04

The Nature Conservancy debuts new Hawaii coral reef insurance plan

23 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

COP27: 10 things businesses have learnt from the Sharm El Sheikh Summit

22 November 2022 • 20 min read

More on Offsets

Offsets ratings agency BeZero Carbon secures $50m funding boost
Offsets

Offsets ratings agency BeZero Carbon secures $50m funding boost

Investment hailed as the biggest UK climate tech fund-raising round so far this year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 November 2022 • 3 min read
Demand for carbon offsets expected to surge as more companies target net zero | Credit: iStock
Offsets

Corporate carbon offsets market 'not working', CCC warns

Lack of guidance, standards, and regulations underpinning carbon offsetting risks slowing net zero transition, the Climate Change Committee has today warned

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 October 2022 • 5 min read