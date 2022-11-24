Google inks 12-year offshore wind power purchase agreement with Engie

Google has signed a new 100MW corporate power purchase agreement with the Moray West offshore wind development in Scotland

Clean energy developer Engie has announced it has agreed a 12-year 100MW corporate power purchase agreement deal with tech giant Google, which will see it supply power from its Moray West offshore wind development off the coast of Scotland to support the data giant's goal of operating using entirely carbon-free energy by 2030. 

Engie said the deal will see it provide Google with more than 5TWh of green power from the Moray West, the 900MW capacity project that is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture which is owned by EDP Renewables and Engie, and is set to begin generating from 2025.

The deal was welcomed by Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA. "People across the UK and Europe are increasingly worried about climate change and energy security," he said. "We share that concern and believe technology is an important part of the solution - both by reducing our own emissions, and by helping others to reduce their own.

"This new investment in UK renewable energy brings us one step closer to reaching our goal of operating entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, and means that, in the UK, we'll be running on at or near 90 per cent carbon-free energy in 2025."

Bautista Rodriguez, chief executive at Ocean Winds, said the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Google "represents the realisation of offshore wind as a powerful source of energy capable of meeting the high energy demands and carbon neutrality targets of countries and clients".

Paulo Almirante, Engie's senior EVP in charge of renewables, energy management and nuclear activities, also welcomed the news of the partnership with Google. "This contract demonstrates the strength of the Group's renewable portfolio, with 37GW of renewable assets, a major advantage for our customers in their decarbonisation strategy," he added.

Engie said the deal builds on previous work with Google on other corporate PPAs, including partnerships on a number of green innovations such as the first 24/7 Carbon Free energy Contract in Europe which is based on an AI driven solution that aims to optimise wind energy management to provide clean power round the clock.

