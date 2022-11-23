Operation Noah: Churches have 'vital role' in accelerating transition to net zero

Churches have a vital role to play in accelerating the transition to net zero emissions by leading the push to mobilise increased investments in green infractructure.

That is the conclusion of a new report this week from Christian campaign group Operation Noah, titled Church Investment in Climate Solutions: Financing a Liveable Future, which highlights how Churches can use their considerable financial reserves to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

According to figures from the UN, religious institutions manage a combined $3tr of investments globally making them a major player on financial markets.

Growing numbers of religious groups have divested from fossil fuel firms and high carbon assets, but Operation Noah's report argues that faith institutions should now also seek to ramp up investments in projects and companies that can help drive down emissions.

The report highlights how growing numbers of faith groups, such as the Quakers in Britain, the Church of Ireland, the Diocese of Truro, and the Church of England's Church Commissioners for England, are now all actively investing to support climate solutions.

Rt Revd Hugh Nelson, Bishop of St Germans in the Church of England's Diocese of Truro, which recently invested £1.75m in green projects, said that financial investments in climate solutions helps to "shape the future we want to see".

"If the Church is serious about cherishing creation and getting to net zero, we need to align our finances to that goal," he added. "This report is an important and practical encouragement towards that alignment."

The new report sets out a number of opportunities for investment in climate solutions by religious institutions, urging them to deploy renewable energy technologies where possible, invest in energy storage systems, and make investments in buildings and energy efficiency a priority, including through the use of greener materials and the retrofitting of buildings.

The campaigners have also called for greater investment into public transport and electric vehicles which it has said are needed in order to reduce the 15 per cent contribution that transport currently makes to greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, land use and sustainable forestry was identified as the second most 'investable' climate solution by the report, after electricity production.

With the report identifying that 2.8 billion people still lack access to clean cooking tools, clean cookstoves were similarly highlighted as a solution for both tackling global poverty and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The report cited a recent study from the University of Oxford, which argued that alongside the "huge" environmental benefits from investing in renewable energy, switching to renewables could save the global economy as much as £10.2tr by 2050, while every pound spent on renewables generates three times more jobs than fossil fuel investments.

"For the Global South, the climate crisis is not a future threat but a current lived-catastrophe. What must Churches in wealthier nations do, recognising that these economies have been built on energy sources that have destabilised the climate?" asked Revd Dr Rachel Mash, Environmental Coordinator, Anglican Church of Southern Africa. "Africa suffers from energy poverty and the only way out is through decentralised renewable energy. New fossil fuel projects will trap Africa in decades of debt, stranded assets, environmental pollution and human rights abuses. This timely and practical report gives clear suggestions for how the Church can mobilise its investments to respond to the climate crisis."

Martin Palmer, chief executive of FaithInvest, said that in order to achieve the scale of investments necessary to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions churches must not just divest from high carbon assets, but also actively invest in climate solutions.

"Faith institutions have to take up the challenge of putting their money where their mouths are," he said. "And churches in the UK have the resources to do this. Can we hope that it will also increase the actions necessary to help tip the balance? This report is a prophetic witness."