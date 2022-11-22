Morgan Stanley launches new 1GT fund dedicated to slashing carbon emissions

Global investment giant Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has announced it has launched a new growth-orientated private equity platform with the sole focus of investing in companies that can celiver greenhouse gas emissions reductions at large scale.

The new private equity platform, known as 1GT, will be focused on investments in companies which can collectively avoid or remove one gigaton of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions from the date of the platform's investment through to 2050.

MSIM said the new 1GT fund will be part of the investment bank's $200bn alternative investments business, and will target investments in private companies which are based predominately in North America and Europe with a focus on companies whose products and services enable meaningful improvement in their respective clients' carbon footprint.

According to MSIM, the team behind 1GT has been investing in businesses which seek to mitigate climate change since 2015 and have deployed as much as $600m of capital to date through a number of impact-orientated investment vehicles.

MSIM said the team will now tie half of its incentive compensation - or carried interest - to the underlying investments collectively catalysing one gigaton avoidance or reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from the date of 1GT's investment through to 2050.

Vikram Raju, MSIM's head of climate investing and the 1GT Platform, said that as the COP27 Climate Summit comes to a close, it has become clear that traditional models of private equity impact investing need to be "radically" altered.

"First, we need to seek climate goals that are tangible rather than anecdotal and ambitious rather than tangential," he said.

"Second, we believe that in order to catalyse meaningful progress in climate solutions, a significant portion of financial incentives should be linked to such climate goals. Third, the measurement of those goals should be transparent to limited partners. With our 1GT goal and 50 percent carry link, we have endeavoured to do just that."

MSIM said 1GT is targeting investments in private companies that will deliver a meaningful financial return and measurable positive environmental impact across the mobility, power, sustainable food and agriculture, and circular economy themes.

It added that the fund intends to leverage Morgan Stanley's "considerable resources" to partner with portfolio companies to help monitor ESG risks, increase climate change mitigation, improve ESG monitoring and reporting, and pursue earnings growth, multiple expansion and enhanced exit potential.

Navindu Katugampola, MSIM's global head of sustainability, said: "1GT is a further example of MSIM's commitment to providing innovative solutions and market-leading products that help our clients address time-critical sustainability issues while meeting fiduciary obligations to their investors."