Make My Money Matter: Campaign calls on high street banks to stop financing fossil fuels

British filmmaker and climate activist Richard Curtis has announced the launch of a new campaign, which calls on the UK's top high five street banks to stop financing oil, gas, and coal expansion.

The new campaign, which is being delivered through Curtis' Make My Money Matter initiative, is targeting HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest, and Lloyds and draws on analysis from the International Energy Agency that has warned new fossil fuel exploration is likely to prove incompatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

According to figures from campaign group ShareAction's 2022 Oil & Gas Expansion Report, since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2016, all five of the UK's biggest high street banks have collectively funnelled $367.6bn towards the fossil fuel sector, with an additional $141bn provided to firms at the forefront of oil and gas expansion.

Research from the new Make My Money Matter campaign, which surveyed more than 2,000 UK bank account holders, revealed that a signifant number of customers are opposed to such investments, with nearly half of respondents - or 44 per cent - stating that they think banks should stop financing fossil fuel expansion and more than a third - or 38 per cent - stating that they should stop financing the fossil fuel sector altogether.

Findings from the survey also revealed that while almost three quarters customers believe that banks have a responsibility to tackle climate change, 86 per cent said that they do not think that their bank is currently doing enough to protect the planet.

Furthermore, 77 per cent of customers said that they had no idea that their banks were financing fossil fuel expansion.

Of the banks studied, HSBC was found to have invested the most in oil and gas related projects during the period from 2016-2021, investing a total of $59.1bn. Seventy-seven per cent of HSBC customers said that they were unaware that their bank finances fossil fuel expansion.

Findings from the Banking on Climate Chaos Fossil Fuel Finance 2022 report backed up these claims, and also showed that in 2021 alone, HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Lloyds all provided $15.7bn in finance to the top 50 oil and gas expanders.

As part of its research, the Make My Money Matter campaign asked customers whether they would switch banks if they found out their bank was financing new oil and gas projects, with almost one-third - or 29 per cent - of customers saying that they would.

The new campaign said it is calling on the UK's banks to listen to their customers and stop financing fossil fuel expansion. It is calling on banks to take the following steps including "urgently" stopping the direct financing of fossil fuel expansion activity, put clients on notice that they must stop expansion activity or face financing consequences, and exit relationships if clients do not act to stop fossil fuel expansion.

According to Lucie Pinson, founder and director of Reclaim Finance, their oil and gas policy tracker showed that the majority of UK banks do not have policies in place to stop supporting oil and gas expansion, a move which she described as "Net Zero Greenwash".

"Customers are right to demand better," she added. "The UK banks urgently need to up their game and move their money out of new oil and gas. Both the United Nations and the International Energy Agency recently confirmed that the age of fossil fuels must swiftly end and be replaced by clean energy to limit global warming to 1.5C."

Founder of the Make My Money Matter campaign, Richard Curtis, said UK banks are in a "dangerous relationship" with the fossil fuel industry.

"This isn't just bad for the planet and the people who live on it - it goes against the wishes of millions of UK citizens who want their banks tackling the climate crisis, not fuelling the fire," he added.

He suggested that banks could instead be the "beating heart" of a cleaner and greener economy by providing more money towards climate solutions, showcasing to the fossil fuel industry that the future is green while simultaneously ensuring that UK citizens have banks that they can be proud of.

"Now is the moment for urgent, ambitious, extraordinary action from our banks," he said. "Their customers are expecting it, and the world urgently needs it."

The UK's leading banks have adopted net zero strategies and are stepping up investment in low carbon infrastructure while developing transition plans that should see them curb their investment in high carbon assets over time.

Industry insiders maintain that banks are working with carbon intensive firms to help them develop credible decarbonisation plans, arguing that if they simply divest from carbon intensive firms then it will do little to stop exploration for new fossil fuels.

However, critics maintain the industry should be moving faster to ramp up investment in clean technologies and reduce its exposure to companies that are pursuing projects that are widely regarded as incompatible with global climate goals.