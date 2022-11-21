Rishi Sunak calls for 'bold, persistent' innovation to turn tide on UK economic woes

Rishi Sunak has called for a relentless focus on catalysing innovation across the economy in an attempt to combat the stagflation afflicting the UK, as he touted the importance of both public and private sector investment in skills, science, and research during a speech to business leaders this morning.

With the UK entering a recession that some experts fear could last two years and the economy having experienced some of the worst growth rates in the G7 since the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister today delivered a speech at the CBI's annual conference in Birmingham in which he trumpeted the importance of innovation as a growth-driver for the UK.

Citing President Franklin D. Roosevelt's historic call for "bold, persistent experimentation", Sunak said he wanted to "lead a country where that mindset and that culture of innovation permeates every aspect of what we do, where it is at the heart of our economic policy".

Sunak characterised innovation as "the one factor above all that drives growth", but conceded that "the rate of innovation has slowed significantly since the financial crisis", which he said was at the root of the UK's yawning productivity gap with other G7 nations.

"Despite the challenges we face, I'm optimistic about the future, because the golden thread of our national story has always been innovation - the idea that what's yet to be discovered is surely even greater than all that's come before," said Sunak. "I want the United Kingdom to be a place of learning, discovery and imagination, of potential realised and ambition fulfilled. That's how we'll improve the lives of all our people."

However, while he touted the Treasury's decision to protect the UK's £20bn R&D budget in last week's Autumn Statement at the "highest level this country has ever seen", the PM's speech made no reference to the UK's net zero emissions goal, nor mentioned the benefits of enhancing energy efficiency and deploying renewables and clean technologies as a means of driving growth and innovation.

He was, though, quizzed after his speech by a business figure from the audience, who specifically asked about soaring energy costs for businesses and what the government is doing to encourage investment in cheaper renewable energy sources.

"It goes back to investment," Sunak responded. "Can we support you to make the investments to make your business more energy efficient, to take advantage of new technologies?"

"I think we need a regulatory regime that incentivises the creation of cheaper regulatory renewable energy," he added. "And we're doing that - whether it's CFDs, or whether it's reducing the planning time for offshore wind turbines from four years to almost a year. Those are the types of things we can do to help solve this problem over the long term and give you confidence that this will be a country where the energy you need is not only secure, but it's also clean and it's also affordable."

Sunak's speech came immediately after an opening address from CBI director general Tony Danker, who said the UK economy desperately needed a Treasury "obsessed with private sector investment" that sets "pro-growth rules, not anti-growth barriers" for business.

He lamented that current regulations set by the government on skills, trade, and planning are failing to unleash the UK's growth potential and take advantage of £700bn-worth of opportunities for business within the 2020s. "Let's be honest: none of those rules really work for growth," Danker said.

In order to encourage investment from business, Danker urged the government to set more supportive regulations and policies, highlighting the need to loosen rules on immigration, enable tariff-free trade, and fix Britain's "broken" planning system.

"The UK planning system should be a key economic enabler helping us to get the essential infrastructure and major projects required," said Danker. "We've been saying it for years, and it's gotten worse, slow, fragmented, rife with local politics. And if we don't do it now, then when are we ever going to change it?"

It comes amid reports that the Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is keen to continue with former Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to effectively ban the development of large-scale solar projects on large swathes of farmland. In addition, the government appears to be content to maintain the block on new onshore wind development, despite polling showing that onshore renewables are more popular than ever with a large majority of the public.

Danker also stressed that the net zero transition represents a huge opportunity for innovation, investment, and growth.

"Take decarbonisation where the UK can genuinely be the winner in the global race to net zero," he said. "We can genuinely be market leaders in green tech and clean energy. And we can be the global centre for sustainable finance. Or innovation, where the UK can push what we've seen in the last couple of years, which is a lead in science and technology."

The speeches at the CBI today follow reports this weekend that the government is poised to unveil a public energy saving campaign before Christmas, in a bid to help deliver on the government's new goal to reduce the UK's energy use by around 15 per cent by the end of the decade.

The move is aimed at providing billpayers with tips and information on how to cut down on heating and electricity demand, such as by turning down thermostats by around two degrees, in the hope of saving households up to £400 a year, according to the Times.

Other tips mooted for inclusion in the national campaign include installing energy efficiency lightbulbs and reducing the flow rate of boilers.

The new follows Treasury spending plans announced in last week's Autumn Statement for an extra £6bn investment to improve Britain's energy efficiency between 2025 and 2028. The focus on energy efficiency was welcomed by campaigners, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also faced criticism for deferring any increase in energy efficiency funding for two years, launching a tax raid on renewable energy generators and electric vehicles, and failing to announce new measures to accelerate the roll out of clean technologies.