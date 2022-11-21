'Europe's largest' Harmony Energy debuts giant battery energy storage project

Harmony Energy Income Trust has today announced that Europe's largest battery energy storage project is now online at its Pillswood site.

The company said the 98MW / 196MWh project is the largest in Europe to date by MWh, marking yet another milestone for the fast expanding energy storage industry.

The Pillswood project employs Tesla 2-hour Megapack technology systems and according to Harmony Energy Income Trust has the capacity to store enough power for around 300,000 UK homes for two hours.

The company said the project will provide critical balancing services to the electricity grid network, underpinning energy security and enabling the replacement of coal and gas power stations with renewable power sources as the UK transitions towards net zero emissions.

The project is situated near Hull, East Yorkshire, adjacent to National Grid's Creyke Beck substation which is planned to be the connection point for Phase "A" and "B" of Dogger Bank, the world's largest offshore wind farm - the first phase of which is expected to go live in summer 2023.

According to Harmony Energy Income Trust, BESS projects will enable National Grid to maximise the efficiency of new wind farms by reducing the amount of time a wind farm needs to be switched off or curtailed due to supply or demand imbalances or network constraints.

The project was developed by Harmony Energy Limited and construction of the project was managed by Tesla. The project was originally intended to become operational over two phases in December 2022 and March 2023, but Harmony said the timetable was accelerated to enable both phases to energise in November 2022.

The project will be operated through Autobidder, Tesla's algorithmic trading platform, which has operated the Holes Bay and Contengo projects which were also developed by Harmony Energy Limited.

Peter Kavanagh, director of Harmony Energy Advisors Limited, called the completion and energisation of the Pillswood project a "significant" milestone, marking the first development in the company's portfolio to be energised.

"Battery energy storage systems are essential to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy in the UK," he added. "These projects are not supported by taxpayer subsidy yet can offer shareholders attractive returns in a variety of market conditions."

Kavanagh added that the company has a further five energy storage systems which are currently under construction with energisation dates between now and October 2023, as well as a further three projects in the pipeline which, when acquired, would increase its overall portfolio to a total capacity of 500MW /1GWh.

Harmony Energy Income Trust said it will shortly invite shareholders and other key stakeholders to a viewing of the Pillswood project in early 2023.

In further battery storage news, EDF Renewables UK has announced plans to develop a 114MW battery energy storage system to the south of Norwich at a substation located between Dunston and Swainsthorpe.

Martin Cole, director of planning at EDF Renewables UK, said that batteries help to future-proof the grid and cost-effectively integrate more renewable power.

"As more of our lives are powered by electricity - from heating to cars - our energy system is changing," he said. "Having more of our electricity generated renewably from homegrown sources will lead to lower bills and greater energy security."

EDF Renewables UK is undertaking a public consultation on the draft plans from 21 November to 12 December 2022. It intends to submit a planning application to South Norfolk Council in 2023.