'End the wait. Insulate': How an 'oven-ready, cost neutral' efficiency plan could tackle the energy bills crisis

James Murray
clock • 11 min read
Ahead of tomorrow's Autumn Statement, new polling shows majority of Brits are worried about paying their energy bills - but green groups insist steps can still be taken to curb energy costs

With a little over 24 hours to go until the government's crucial Autumn Statement, green groups have launched a last ditch attempt to convince the Treasury that a more ambitious approach to the net zero...

James Murray
James Murray

'First of a Kind': Government awards funding for green train innovations

Campaigners and businesses step up calls for 'Paris Agreement for nature'

Media brands call for windfall tax on oil and gas firms
Media brands call for windfall tax on oil and gas firms

Dozens of media organisations release joint editorial calling for governments to boost climate funding by ramping up taxes on the fossil fuel industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 November 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
COP27: China hints at support for proposed Loss and Damage mechanism

Comments come as new analysis suggests Africa could face GDP hit of 64 per cent as a result of escalating climate impacts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 November 2022 • 4 min read
COP27: The most important meeting in human history?
COP27: The most important meeting in human history?

Could the COP27 prove more important than last year's Glasgow Summit? Next week's Summit in Egypt matters in ways that even many of the participants appear to have not yet grasped

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 November 2022 • 6 min read