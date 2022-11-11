The UN has today announced the launch of a new satellite-based methane detection system designed to help governments and businesses identify major sources of the second most abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said the Methane Action and Response System (MARS) would provide a publicly available global system that uses state-of-the-art satellite data to identify major emissions events and then notify relevant stakeholders.

The system will initially track emissions from large point sources in the oil and gas sector, before eventually integrating data from lower-emitting coal, waste, livestock, and rice sectors.

Methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide, but it is significantly shorter lived. As such calls have mounted in recent years for governments to take action to tackle emissions, which are largely caused by agriculture, waste, and the extraction and transportation of fossil fuels.

Inger Andersen, executive director at UNEP, said the new service could provide a significant boost to global efforts to tackle rising temperatures. "As UNEP's Emissions Gap Report showed before this climate summit, the world is far off track on efforts to limit global warming to 1.5C," she said. "Reducing methane emissions can make a big and rapid difference, as this gas leaves the atmosphere far quicker than carbon dioxide. The Methane Alert and Response System is a big step in helping governments and companies deliver on this important short-term climate goal."

At COP26 Climate Summit last year, more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, and EU, pledged to slash their methane emissions by a third by 2030. However, various studies have highlighted limited progress by governments in implementing policies that would cut emissions of the potent gas in the year since the Global Methane Pact was signed.

US Climate Envoy John Kerry welcomed the new initiative, arguing that "cutting methane is the fastest opportunity to reduce warming and keep 1.5C within reach, and this new alert and response system is going to be a critical tool for helping all of us deliver on the Global Methane Pledge".

The MARS system has been developed with initial funding from the European Commission, the US government, the Global Methane Hub, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Tackling methane emissions has long been dubbed the "low hanging fruit" of the net zero transition, because the majority of solutions are low-cost, effective, available, easily implemented, and can offer attractive returns on investment. However, methane emissions have continued to rise in recent years and governments and the oil and gas and agricultural industries have been routinely accused of failing to do enough to tackle the issue.