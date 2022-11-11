COP27: 1.5C target on track to be exceeded by 2030, researchers warn

The chance that global average temperatures will exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within nine years now stands at 50 per cent, after the latest stocktake of global carbon emissions confirmed they are continuing to rise.

The 2022 Global Carbon Budget, which was today published on the sidelines of the COP27 Climate Summit, projects total CO2 emissions will reach 40.6 billion tonnes in 2022, with emissions from the burning of fossil fuels set to rise by one per cent as the global economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in emissions may be smaller than that seen in previous years, suggesting economic growth and emissions growth are continuing to decouple, but the uptick in total emissions is a far cry from the sharp decrease climate scientists have warned must happen if global temperatures are going to be stabilised at 1.5C of warming. The report authors warn that if current emissions levels persist the chance of achieving the global climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement will become vanishingly slim.

The Paris Agreement commits countries to keeping temperature increases 'well below 2C' while pursuing an increase of less than 1.5C. The temperature goals translate into a requirement for net zero emissions to be achieved globally by some point in the 2050s with richer nations expected to deliver net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The analysis notes the overall rate of increase in fossil fuel emissions has slowed in recent years, with growth in the last decade sitting at around 0.5 per cent a year, down from three per cent during the 2000s.

But global carbon emissions are still heading in the wrong direction and must fall rapidly if the world is to stand any chance of meeting its climate goals, the researchers warned.

The report authors warned that reaching net zero emisisons by 2050 would require a decrease of about 1.4Gt of CO2 a year, comparable to the fall in emissions seen in 2020 when the Covid pandemic lockdowns significantly shrunk global energy demand, but for every year through to mid-century.

"This year we see yet another rise in global fossil CO2 emissions, when we need a rapid decline," said Pierre Friedlingstein, of Exeter's Global Systems Institute, who led the study. "There are some positive signs, but leaders meeting at COP27 will have to take meaningful action if we are to have any chance of limiting global warming close to 1.5°C."

The researchers noted the remaining carbon budget for a 50 per cent likelihood of limiting global warming to 1.5C has reduced to 380Gt CO2, which would be exceeded within nine years if emissions remain at 2022 levels.

There is roughly 1,230GtCO2 of remaining carbon budget to limit warming to around 2C, but the researchers warned that this too will be expended within 30 years if emissions stay at current levels.

The report notes that emissions from coal and oil in 2022 are expected to be higher than 2021 levels, with oil being the largest contributor to total emissions growth, largely as a result of the rebound in aviation after pandemic travel restrictions were lifted.

It also highlights how land-use changes, especially in the form of deforestation, remain a significant source of carbon emissions, amounting to roughly a tenth of the emissions caused by fossil fuels. Indonesia, Brazil, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are expected to together contribute to 58 per cent of all land use change emissions globally.

"Our findings reveal turbulence in emissions patterns this year resulting from the pandemic and global energy crises," said Professor Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society research professor at UEA's School of Environmental Sciences. "If governments respond by turbo charging clean energy investments and planting, not cutting, trees, global emissions could rapidly start to fall."

The report comes just days after a separate study from the Climate Action Tracker initiative warned the world was on track for around 2.4C of warming even if governments deliver on their medium term emissions targets.

In related news, the UN today announced a new satellite-based methane detection system designed to help governments and businesses identify major sources of the second most abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.