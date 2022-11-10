UK renewables and clean tech market tipped to double in size by 2035

The UK's renewable energy and clean tech sector is set to continue its rapid expansion, with the market projected to more than double in size by 2035 rising from £22bn currently to £46bn.

That is the headline conclusion of Review22, the annual state of the industry report from trade body REA, which details how a sector that employed over 140,000 people in 2020/21 is set to grow to over 210,000 people by 2035.

The report argues that the sector demonstrated "great resilience and ingenuity" in response to the disruption wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, and as such has continued to deliver a raft of renewable energy and clean tech deployment records.

It also highlights how a number of clean tech sectors are now core to the UK's energy industry. For example, wind energy now accounts for more than half of all UK renewable generation, bioenergy sources account for more than half of the UK's total renewable heat generation, and adoption of zero emission vehicles has soared 76 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

However, the report notes that despite record levels of renewable energy generation the UK missed the previously legal EU target to source 15 per cent of its total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020, delivering a 13.6 per cent share by the deadline.

It also echoes numerous other studies that have warned that the UK is currently off track to meet its medium term emissions goals, with policies for driving adoption of green heat, solar, and electric vehicles all widely regarded as inadequate.

"Despite the immense challenges facing a whole range of sectors over the past few years, REview22 highlights the continued resilience and ingenuity of the renewable energy and clean technology industry," said Dr Nina Skorupska, CEO at the REA. "We are projecting that thousands of new jobs and billions of pounds will be added by the sector by 2035, and these figures could be even greater should the government deliver the right support. Of course, these numbers are by no means guaranteed if the government continues to provide patchy and unreliable policy.

"We are clear, tackling climate change and boosting our economy is not an 'either-or' decision. In fact, it goes hand in hand. I would urge the government to recognise the opportunities on offer for our country and finally match their warm words with action."