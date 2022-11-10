Mechanical engineers dub net zero transition 'world's most ambitious engineering project'

The net zero transition has been dubbed the world's most ambitious engineering project by the UK's leading trade body for mechanical engineers.

In a report published this morning, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) looks at the engineering challenges that must be addressed to stabilise temperatures in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It notes that while many of the technologies needed to deliver the net zero transition already exist, there are significant hurdles to clear in making many clean technologies sufficiently robust, reliable, and cost-effective.

"The net zero project could be viewed as the most ambitious engineering project ever undertaken," said Peter Flinn, past president of IMechE. "To be achieved, we need to accelerate our efforts, create market demand, release cash, and engage in a massive scale-up programme. The economics of net zero solutions are just as important as the technologies used."

The group has pledged to develop the skills needed to underpin the net zero transition in the UK and work with the relevant bodies in the energy and innovation sectors on pilot projects for nascent clean tech solutions.

"New skills are needed to support technologies that achieve the net zero goal and the UK's professional engineering institutions will play a key role in embedding net zero principles and skills into degree courses, accreditation programmes and training courses," Finn said.

The report sets out a review of technologies being developed to support the achievement of net zero, from clean energy and negative emission technologies to alternative liquid fuels and energy efficiency.