Net Zero Asset Managers Alliance nears 300 members with $21.8tr assets covered by net zero goals

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 3 min read
Total value of assets committed to net zero through the UN-backed investor initiative swells as it adds another 21 members

The Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative has added a further 21 investors to its near-300-strong stable, while the proportion of its members disclosing initial climate targets has also surged, it has revealed today.

The UN-backed alliance's most recent progress update shows that 21 additional signatories - including Northern Trust Asset Management and AllianceBernstein - have joined and committed to achieving net zero emissions across their investment portfolios by 2050.

It means the initiative now boasts 291 members, of which 169 asset managers have disclosed their initial targets to transition their assets to net zero by 2050 or sooner, according to the update, with the most recent cohort of 86 more than doubling the previous disclosure count.

Following these latest targets, it means a collective $21.8tr of assets are now committed to net zero with tangible decarbonisation goals, out of a total $66tr assets managed by members of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

Firms have committed an average 39 per cent of their managed assets to net zero by 2050, with 63 managers committing more than 75 per cent of their assets, the update shows.

"In less than two years the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative has managed to significantly raise the scale of ambition towards net zero across the global asset management industry," said Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), one of the founding partners of the initiative. "Building on the initiative's positive start, the focus must now be on supporting managers to increase their targets and turning commitments into action with an emphasis on supporting real world emission reductions - without this, the likelihood of limiting temperature rises to no more than 1.5 degrees becomes more distant."

The majority of net zero targets announced by members in the initiative currently relate to listed equity and fixed income assets, as target setting methodologies are more widely available for these asset classes, while private equity and infrastructure are among some of the least covered financial spaces, according to the alliance.

Of the 169 initial targets submitted so far, 87 utilise the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative Net Zero Investment Framework, 39 use the Science Based Targets initiative for Financial Institutions, and nine use the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance Target Setting Protocol. A further 23 use a combination of these frameworks, meanwhile, and 11 use their own or a different methodology.

David Atkin, CEO of Principles for Responsible Investment - another of the founding partners of the alliance - added: "This latest round of targets, released by NZAM signatories, is a welcome indicator of the ongoing shift to a global net zero financial system."

"We know that there is still work to be done to assist NZAM signatories in overcoming the systemic barriers to net zero, and we look forward to continuing our important work to this end," he added. "But these targets should be welcomed, as a strong indicator of investor ambition, and as a baseline for future progress."

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

