Pharma bosses come together to tackle supply chain emissions

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Pharma bosses come together to tackle supply chain emissions

UK firms AstraZeneca and GSK among companies to form new task force designed to firm up emissions standards for health sector and reduce emissions generated by pharmaceutical suppliers

Pharmaceutical company bosses have announced the next steps of a net zero healthcare alliance launched last year, which commits companies to work together to decarbonise their supply chains, power systems,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Will this year's COP finally deliver on Loss and Damage?

Three things that could make COP27 a success

Most read
01

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Power Move: OVO launches customer energy saving incentive scheme

01 November 2022 • 4 min read
03

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read
04

GFANZ: Multi-trillion dollar financial group unveils voluntary net zero guidelines

01 November 2022 • 5 min read
05

'Let's fight for zero deforestation': Lula promises bolder climate action after Brazil election win

31 October 2022 • 4 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

How public companies are still on track for 2.9C of warming
Carbon Accounting

How public companies are still on track for 2.9C of warming

Analysis reveals listed companies are rapidly eating through the remaining carbon budget for keeping warming below 1.5C

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 October 2022 • 3 min read
Intelligence Whitepaper
Transport

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: When the rubber hits the road

How top corporates are navigating the transition to zero emission fleets

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 October 2022 • 1 min read
UK's glass sector is targeting net zero by 2050 | Credit: iStock
Management

Report: UK carbon regulator needed to combat 'inconsistent' industrial CO2 reporting

Heavy industry requires simplified and consistent carbon measuring methodologies if UK is to reach net zero, warns Energy Systems Catapult

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 October 2022 • 3 min read