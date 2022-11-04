Nordea Asset Management ends Brazil bond ban after Lula pledges conservation

Deforestation in the Amazon has surged during Bolsonaro's presidency | Credit: IStock
Deforestation in the Amazon has surged during Bolsonaro's presidency | Credit: IStock

Asset manager announces it will reverse 2019 ban on Brazilian government bonds in wake of president-elect's commitment to end deforestation

Nordea Asset Management has lifted its ban on buying Brazilian government bonds with immediate effect following the election of pro-rainforest conservation candidate Lula da Silva as president in Brazil.

Thede Rüst, head of emerging markets debt at Nordea Asset Management, said the move was based on policy announcements from the president-elect, including the expected return of environmentalist Marina Silva in a central policymaking role.

As a result, he said: "Our emerging markets debt team at Nordea Asset Management has decided to lift the quarantine on Brazilian government bonds".

The fund house decided in 2019 to no longer buy Brazilian government bonds for any of its internally managed emerging markets debt strategies.

This was in response to "the negative financial materiality of continued rainforest destruction", due to policies under previous president Jair Bolsonaro, it said at the time.

Amazon rainforest clearing has risen 75 per cent since Bolsonaro took office in 2019, with 13,000 hectares lost in 2021, the largest annual figure since 2008, according to a New Scientist report.

Lula, by comparison, has campaigned to protect the rainforest. Under his previous period as president between 2004 and 2016, deforestation plummeted by 72 per cent, according to the magazine.

In 2020, Nordea became the founding and advisory member of the Investors Policy Dialogue on Deforestation, a collaborative engagement aimed at initiating and coordinating a public policy dialogue on halting deforestation.

 

A version of this article originally appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site Investment Week

