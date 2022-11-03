RSPB expands Fair to Nature certification scheme

The RSPB's Fair to Nature food and farming certiﬁcation scheme has this week been relaunched and expanded in a bid to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable agricultural practices that can help tackle the enormous loss of UK biodiversity.

Hailed as the only UK farming certification scheme with a focus on biodiversity and reversing nature loss, the label was previously only available to arable farmers, but the certification standard has now been expanded to cover dairy, livestock, horticultural, and wine producers as well.

The extension of the scheme is being supported with a campaign to encourage more food brands and farmers to adopt the certification in the run-up to the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal next month, where governments are hoping to broker a global deal to significantly strengthen nature protection worldwide.

Mark Varney, head of Fair to Nature, said the expansion of the scheme marked "a vital step in helping reverse the terrifying loss of biodiversity that is taking place".

"Over recent years in the UK we've seen the disappearance of half of our native farmland wildlife and witnessed the ecosystems we all depend on for our food come under threat," he said. "Put simply, without nature there is no food."

Food brands and supermarkets who support Fair to Nature and agree to buy from certified farms and can display the Fair to Nature logo on the packaging of certified products, ensuring consumers are able to make positive choices to spend their money in support of restoring critical farm ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

"Ethical consumerism is on the rise, especially when it comes to food," Varney said. "Shoppers are looking for messaging that's easy to recognise, connect with and understand and this is only going to grow following COP15. Fair to Nature does exactly what it says on the label and keeps consumers coming back, safe in the knowledge that they can trust a standard guaranteed by science and certified by the RSPB."

To qualify for the label farms have to make at least 10 per cent of their farmed land, including areas difficult to farm productively, available to a range of high-quality nature habitats, whilst managing their soils and inputs in more sustainable ways that are supportive and work alongside nature. They then receive visits from a Fair to Nature Advisor to ensure the requirements of the standard are being met and undertake audits from the Fair to Nature Standard by the audit provider, NSF Certification, as an external verification of compliance.

The campaign group said there was already evidence the certification scheme was working, highlighting how one farm that has qualified for the label has seen a 226 per cent increase in breeding birds, a 213 per cent increase in farmland butterflies, an almost doubling of floral diversity, and up to 19 times more bees than typical farms.

It added that participating farmers are also enjoying significant benefits through increased pollinator numbers, improvements in soil quality, and a reduction in the volume of chemicals required which saves them money.

The revised Fair to Nature certification standard was developed in partnership with seven other leading wildlife charities and is scientifically proven to reverse wildlife declines and deliver the highest level of biodiversity.

The expansion of the scheme comes as the RSPB and an alliance of conservation groups continue to push the government to retain crucial environmental protectios and deliver on plans to reform farming subsidies so that landowners are incentivised to adopt more sustainable practices.